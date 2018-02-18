BBC Sport - FA Cup: Rochdale's Steve Davies stuns Spurs with stoppage-time equaliser
Rochdale stun Spurs with stoppage-time equaliser
- From the section Football
Substitute Steve Davies forces home a stoppage-time equaliser and secures an FA Cup fifth-round replay for Rochdale against Tottenham, finishing in the bottom corner to spark delirious scenes of celebration at the Crown Oil Arena.
