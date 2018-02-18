BBC Sport - FA Cup: Rochdale heroes Ian Henderson & Steve Davies revel in earning Spurs Wembley replay
'Every kid's dream' - Rochdale's Wembley delight
- From the section FA Cup
Rochdale skipper and opening goal scorer Ian Henderson and stoppage-time equalising scorer Steve Davies share just how much their 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the FA Cup fifth round means to them and their club.
