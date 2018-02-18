BBC Sport - FA Cup: Rochdale heroes Ian Henderson & Steve Davies revel in earning Spurs Wembley replay

'Every kid's dream' - Rochdale's Wembley delight

  • From the section FA Cup

Rochdale skipper and opening goal scorer Ian Henderson and stoppage-time equalising scorer Steve Davies share just how much their 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the FA Cup fifth round means to them and their club.

WATCH MORE: All the FA Cup goals and highlights from the fifth round

READ MORE: Follow live text coverage with video clips from Sunday's FA Cup fifth round game

Available to UK users only.

FA Cup video

Video

'Every kid's dream' - Rochdale's Wembley delight

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

'Not everyone's beaten cancer, I'm very lucky'

Video

Coventry 'to compete' against Brighton - Robins

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

So Tom Ince, what dog would your dad be?

Video

Flynn 'very proud' of Newport players

Video

Carvalhal delighted with Swansea attitude

Video

Magpies 'punished' by the better team - Nolan

Video

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories