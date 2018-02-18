BBC Sport - FA Cup: Tottenham's touching tribute to Ryan Mason after midfielder's injury-forced retirement

Tottenham's touching tributes to Ryan Mason

  FA Cup

Players and fans at Spurs' FA Cup tie against Rochdale paid tribute to ex-player Ryan Mason after the 26-year-old retired early due to a skull fracture he suffered in 2017.

Danny Rose kissed the camera as he said Mason's name and the fans chanted Mason's name throughout the match.

Available to UK users only.

