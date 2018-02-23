Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane has scored 19 goals in his last 14 Premier League games away from home.

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace's injury problems show no signs of easing ahead of Tottenham's visit to Selhurst Park.

Roy Hodgson revealed he still has 12 senior players out injured despite the team having a two-week break since their last match.

Toby Alderweireld could be left out by Tottenham as a precaution after feeling discomfort in his hamstrings.

Lucas Moura could make his full Premier League debut, having started against Rochdale in the FA Cup.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: "Crystal Palace climbed out of the relegation zone in mid-December but staying above the dreaded dotted line over the next three weeks is going to be a major challenge.

"The fixture list hasn't been kind. After Tottenham, it's Manchester United and then Chelsea for a squad ravaged by injury. Devoid of suitable options, it says a lot that Roy Hodgson has seen fit to make only three substitutions during their last five games.

"I'm not sure Palace possess the firepower to outscore a Spurs side that boasts plenty, not least in the formidable Harry Kane, who requires just one more goal to match last season's impressive tally of 35.

"It's hard to see anything other than a sixth successive Premier League win for north over south in this London derby."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "In the 11 games still to play there will be lots of twists and turns.

"I am thinking of the day when I will have a full Palace squad to choose from. For now, I am trying to get by with what I have.

"I still think the 11 players who start the game against Tottenham are more than capable."

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino: "It will be a big battle. Roy and his staff are doing a fantastic job.

"We need to match them in the areas of motivation, ready to fight and then of course try to deliver our way and our game.

"Of course it will be very tough. It will be very important to win the three points, fighting for the top four. The three points are massive for us."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Spurs have been in impressive form in the Premier League and Champions League against some very strong opposition and if they continue playing like that then they will be too strong for the Eagles.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have lost the last five Premier League meetings, scoring just one goal in the process.

Tottenham will be looking to win three consecutive away league games against Crystal Palace for the first time in their history.

Crystal Palace

The Eagles have lost just one of their last 10 home matches in the Premier League (W4, D5).

However, they are winless in four league games and could suffer consecutive defeats for the first time since they were beaten in their opening seven fixtures of the season.

Crystal Palace have kept just one clean sheet in their last 27 Premier League London derbies.

Luka Milivojevic has scored in four of Crystal Palace's six league matches in 2018.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have won an unrivalled 15 points in 2018 and are the only side yet to lose in the Premier League this year.

Their only defeat in 13 league matches came at Manchester City on 16 December.

However, Spurs have won only two of their last nine top-flight away fixtures (D3, L4).

Mauricio Pochettino has won seven Premier League games against Palace. The only team he has a better record against is Swansea, with eight wins.

Harry Kane has scored 19 goals in his last 14 Premier League games on the road, scoring three hat-tricks - against Leicester, Hull and Burnley.

Kane has scored 13 goals in his last 12 league appearances in the month of February.

Erik Lamela is one short of 100 Premier League appearances. He made his debut in Spurs' 1-0 loss at Arsenal on 1 September 2013.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-1 Probability of draw: 20% Probability of home win: 13% Probability of away win: 67%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.