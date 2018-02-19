Monday's Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Morelos, St Johnstone, Scotland, Kilmarnock

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Graeme Murty says he is under no financial pressure to sell striker Alfredo Morelos.(Various)

Brendan Rodgers has accused struggling Saints stars of only turning up for the big games. (Various)

Jose Mourinho has urged Alex McLeish to call up Scott McTominay before England move in first. (Various)

Rangers have reportedly rejected a fourth bid for in-demand striker Alfredo Morelos

Graeme Murty has demanded his Rangers stars do not allow second place in the Premiership to be the limit of their ambitions. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu says the Ayrshire club are now targeting the top four after moving into the top six with two games in hand. (Scottish Sun)

Argentina defender Emanuel Mammana has warned Celtic to expect a very different Zenit St Petersburg performance in their Europa League second leg tie. (Daily Record, newspaper edition)

Pedro Caixinha's own fans chanted for him to be sacked after another dismal display by his Cruz Azul side left them with just one win from eight games. (Daily Record, newspaper edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

The Scottish Rugby Union is so keen to gain a foothold in the top flight of English club rugby that it is pursuing the possibility of buying a share of up to 20% in Newcastle Falcons.(The Times, subscription required)

A decision on Elise Christie's continued participation in the Winter Olympics will be left until the last minute after Team GB bosses admitted she faces a 'fight against time' to be fit for tomorrow's 1,000m speed skating heats. (Various)

Scotland scrum-half Greig Laidlaw insists their recent Murrayfield history against England does not weigh heavily ahead of Saturday's Calcutta Cup clash - "We don't want to be beaten there any more," he says. (Scottish Daily Mail)