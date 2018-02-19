Chris McLaughlin's words of the weekend: Aberdeen record v rivals a worry for Derek McInnes

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes shows his frustration during his side's 2-0 defeat at Hibs

BBC Scotland's senior football reporter, Chris McLaughlin, analyses a talking point from the weekend's action, asking what's behind the words.

"Even though the score was 2-0, we got murdered today." Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes after his side's defeat at Hibernian.

With microphone in hand and camera rolling, there is nothing a pitch-side reporter enjoys more than blunt honesty.

In an industry where increasingly sanitised cliches are dished out by ever-more suspicious managers and players, it's wholly refreshing.

It affords the listener/viewer a rare and unedited taste of what has been said in the sanctity of the dressing-room just moments before.

To be fair to Derek McInnes, he is usually engaging, articulate and honest after a match, but he is rarely angry when the time comes to speak to the media.

He was an angry man on Saturday and there was no hiding it. There was no ranting and raving. The voice levels were as temperate as ever, but I could tell he was furious.

Anger born of frustration can be the worst kind. The Aberdeen boss simply couldn't see the performance coming.

There was nothing in recent matches to suggest his players would completely capitulate in the capital against a Hibernian side who they've already humbled this season - in some style.

Aberdeen have enjoyed the plaudits in recent years and rightly so. Under McInnes, they have become a club at ease with the expectation that now follows them.

The current crop, at times, have the look and feel of the Aberdeen of old. There's been solidity mixed with flair and occasionally a well-earned swagger.

But there's an obvious and inexplicable barrier preventing them from pushing on - results against the country's other top sides.

The defeat by Neil Lennon's men on Saturday was an obvious blow in terms of points, but it also signalled something else fairly worrying for the Dons.

Until the weekend, Aberdeen had recorded defeats this season by Celtic and Rangers, had drawn twice with Hearts, but had been keeping Hibs at bay.

With that changed, they have now lost to all three of the other sides in the top four and have recorded victories over one of the top five - Hibs (home and away).

Aberdeen record v rest of top five this season 09 Sep: A Hearts D 0-0 16 Dec: H Hibs W 4-1 14 Oct: A Hibs W 1-0 23 Dec: A Celtic L 0-3 25 Oct: H Celtic L 0-3 30 Dec: H Hearts D 0-0 29 Nov: A Rangers L 0-3 24 Jan: A Rangers L 2-0 03 Dec: H Rangers L 1-2 17 Feb: A Hibs L 2-0 Overall: P10 W2 D2 L6 Pts 8

Do Aberdeen have a psychological issue when it comes to the bigger games? And, if so, why?

Their closest rivals, Rangers, have defeated Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs in this campaign. Hearts have come out on top against both Celtic and Hibs. The Easter Road side have now beaten Aberdeen, Rangers and Hearts.

If your brain hasn't exploded, you'll get the point. It's baffling.

McInnes tempered his anger at the weekend by saying he can't be too hard on a group of players who have given him so much over the past few years - and there is certainly truth in that.

In each match we can find mitigating circumstances in defeat. The Hibs midfield three of John McGinn, Dylan McGeouch and Scott Allan were sensational on Saturday; Rangers inflicted back-to-back defeats in the week when McInnes looked likely to jump from the north east to Govan; and Celtic, well Celtic are Celtic.

But it's certainly becoming an uneasy factor for those in red and it's increasingly hard to ignore.

It's a squad with enviable experience and talent. The core have been at the club long enough to know what's expected and have tasted success and lifted silverware.

There's no obvious excuse not to perform when the lights shine brighter and the crowds pack the stands thicker.

I have heard grumbles from some fans about a change in tactics when the big games come around. The management have been known to switch from the recognised 4-2-3-1 to combat different challenges.

Games against Celtic and Rangers are perhaps the best evidence of that, but change almost worked at Parkhead. Fine margins, coupled with damned if you do and damned if you don't, could explain away tactics.

One result could change it and, when the Premiership splits into two for the final round of matches, they clearly get more opportunities to make that happen, but ground has already been lost and the manager knows it.

His real frustration will come from imagining what their league position could look like if his side had taken more than just eight points from a possible 30 against those battling it out in the top five.

The ambitions of McInnes stretch further than exchanging body blows with third and fourth. He wants Aberdeen to maintain their claim to being the best of the rest behind Celtic, but that will only be realised if they can regularly take points from those around them.

Comfort can be found in the fact they usually follow big-game defeats with victory, but I suppose that's exactly the point.

Next up, though, the champions. What an opportunity to blow the theory to pieces and heal the hurt inflicted by Hibs. For the Dons, double murder would be tough to take.