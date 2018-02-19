Luke Chambers: Ipswich Town captain says Norwich City 'nowhere near' old level

Norwich and Ipswich are 13th and 12th respectively in the Championships, both eight points from the play-offs

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers says East Anglian rivals Norwich City are "nowhere near" the level of their 2014-15 Championship promotion campaign.

The Tractor Boys were denied a first derby win in nine years on Sunday by a stoppage-time Norwich equaliser.

Ipswich are above the Canaries on goal difference with 14 games to play.

"They're running around like they've won the cup in the 95th minute when they've spent £200m or whatever in the last five years," Chambers said.

He told BBC Radio Suffolk: "It just shows you the state of affairs at the moment."

Norwich were relegated from the Premier League in 2016 and are in their final season of receiving parachute payments.

At the club's AGM in November, chairman Ed Balls said a failure to go up from the Championship this season would leave them with a £30m shortfall.

Chambers, who scored the 89th-minute opener at Carrow Road, added: "They're not the team that I feel they were three years ago when we played them. They're nowhere near that level, hence their league position.

"Our aim now is to try and finish above them for the rest of the season."

'As a footballer you don't want to run'

Timm Klose celebrates with team-mate Moritz Leitner after the final whistle

Timm Klose's header, with effectively the final touch of the game, means Norwich are still unbeaten against Ipswich since 2009.

The Swiss centre-back, 29, put the late leveller down to the work they do in training.

"We do a lot of running during the week, trying to stay fit," he told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"Sometimes it's annoying, because as a footballer you don't want to run, but I think that's just normal.

"But you have to do it. It's a good thing for the team and our game that we can go out there and know we're capable of scoring late."