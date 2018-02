From the section

Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League in November

David de Gea or Thibaut Courtois? Paul Pogba or Cesc Fabregas? Romelu Lukaku or Alvaro Morata?

Manchester United host Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, with both sides battling for top-four finishes.

But who would make your starting line-up if you had the pick of both squads?