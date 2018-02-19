Paul Put resigns as coach of Kenya's Harambee Stars

Paul Put previously coached Burkina Faso, taking them to the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations final.

Kenya's Football Federation confirmed that Paul Put has resigned as coach of the Harambee Stars.

The 61-year-old Belgian stepped down for "personal reasons."

Kenya's Federation said in a statement that Paul Put's resignation is "a setback to the country's ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign."

Stanley Okumbi, who was in charge of the Harambee Stars in 2016, takes over as interim coach.

The federation also announced they have already begun the process of finding a replacement for Put.

Kenya are currently third in Group F of qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, following a 2-1 loss away to Sierra Leone last June.

They are scheduled to face the group's leaders Ghana in Nairobi in September.

Put - who signed a two-year contract with Kenya in November - has previously coached both the Gambia's and Burkina Faso's national sides.

Under his tenure, Burkina Faso finished as runners-up in the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, losing to Nigeria in the final.