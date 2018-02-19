BBC Sport - FA Cup: Fabian Delph red card - MOTD pundits discuss Manchester City defender's sending off

The big question, was Delph red card correct?

  • From the section FA Cup

Gary Lineker asks BBC Match of the Day pundits Alan Shearer, Roberto Martinez and Joleon Lescott if Anthony Taylor's decision to send off Fabian Delph was correct.

WATCH MORE: All the FA Cup goals and highlights from the fifth round

READ MORE: Follow live text coverage with video clips from Monday's FA Cup fifth round game

Available to UK users only.

