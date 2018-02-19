BBC Sport - FA Cup: Fabian Delph red card - MOTD pundits discuss Manchester City defender's sending off
The big question, was Delph red card correct?
Gary Lineker asks BBC Match of the Day pundits Alan Shearer, Roberto Martinez and Joleon Lescott if Anthony Taylor's decision to send off Fabian Delph was correct.
