BBC Sport - FA Cup: Will Grigg's goal against Manchester City send Wigan into quarter-finals
Grigg goal sets up massive Man City shock
- From the section FA Cup
Wigan's Will Grigg scores the goal that seals a remarkable upset as League One Wigan beat runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup fifth round.
