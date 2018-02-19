BBC Sport - FA Cup: Will Grigg's goal against Manchester City send Wigan into quarter-finals

Grigg goal sets up massive Man City shock

Wigan's Will Grigg scores the goal that seals a remarkable upset as League One Wigan beat runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup fifth round.

