Sergio Aguero: Man City striker in altercation with fan after Wigan FA Cup defeat

Sergio Aguero was involved in an altercation after the final whistle

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero was involved in an altercation with a supporter after Wigan's shock FA Cup fifth-round victory over his side.

City players were escorted off the field as Wigan fans ran onto the pitch at full-time to celebrate the 1-0 win.

Television footage appeared to show Aguero pushing a supporter away after being approached on the pitch.

Fans at the DW Stadium were seen ripping out advertising hoardings and throwing them towards police.

Wigan chairman David Sharpe told BBC Radio 5 live: "It is not nice to see. Football is emotional, it is what it does to fans. But I don't like to see this at the end of the game.

"It is a massive result, but we have to stay classy in football. I don't like what I am seeing here".

Will Grigg's 79th-minute goal secured the win for League One Wigan over the Premier League leaders, who had Fabian Delph sent off for a tackle on Max Power in the first half.