Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City shared a goalless draw at Hillsborough in the first meeting earlier this month

Leon Britton will rejoin the Swansea squad for the first time since October for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday for the FA Cup replay on Tuesday.

Andre Ayew and Andy King are both cup-tied as Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal plans to rotate his squad.

Wilfried Bony and Leroy Fer are out of for the season, while Angel Rangel and Renato Sanches remain on the sidelines.

Almen Abdi and Liam Palmer are in contention to feature for Sheffield Wednesday following recent injuries.

Cup goalkeeper Cameron Dawson is set return in place of regular number one choice Joe Wildsmith.

Sean Clare, Jack Stobbs and Jordan Thorniley are all cup-tied having been on loan this season.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay: "We must not see it as a normal competition game. When I looked at Swansea last Saturday they did not have any luck and lost 4-1 against Brighton, so they also have the chance to do the job better than last Saturday.

"We 100% want to come to the next round, but we are not at home where our fans give us more energy and motivation, but the motivation must come from the inside.

"We must have a lot of passion to come to the next round. It will be 90 minutes of hard work and it will be very strong and heavy, but it is not easy to get to the last eight teams in the cup."

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal: "The game against Brighton does not have any negative impact on the team - zero.

"This game is completely different from Brighton. This is a cup game. We will try to win and then we will focus on West Ham."

