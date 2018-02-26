Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday
Leon Britton will rejoin the Swansea squad for the first time since October for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday for the FA Cup replay on Tuesday.
Andre Ayew and Andy King are both cup-tied as Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal plans to rotate his squad.
Wilfried Bony and Leroy Fer are out of for the season, while Angel Rangel and Renato Sanches remain on the sidelines.
Almen Abdi and Liam Palmer are in contention to feature for Sheffield Wednesday following recent injuries.
Cup goalkeeper Cameron Dawson is set return in place of regular number one choice Joe Wildsmith.
Sean Clare, Jack Stobbs and Jordan Thorniley are all cup-tied having been on loan this season.
Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay: "We must not see it as a normal competition game. When I looked at Swansea last Saturday they did not have any luck and lost 4-1 against Brighton, so they also have the chance to do the job better than last Saturday.
"We 100% want to come to the next round, but we are not at home where our fans give us more energy and motivation, but the motivation must come from the inside.
"We must have a lot of passion to come to the next round. It will be 90 minutes of hard work and it will be very strong and heavy, but it is not easy to get to the last eight teams in the cup."
Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal: "The game against Brighton does not have any negative impact on the team - zero.
"This game is completely different from Brighton. This is a cup game. We will try to win and then we will focus on West Ham."
MATCH FACTS
- Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in their last four trips to Swansea in all competitions, though their last two visits have ended level.
- Swansea are the first Premier League side to be taken to FA Cup replays in the third, fourth and fifth rounds since Middlesbrough 2007.
- The Swans won five of their last six FA Cup replays at the Liberty Stadium, with two of those wins coming this season against Wolves and Notts County.
- In contrast, the Owls have been eliminated from five of their last seven FA Cup replays played away from Hillsborough, losing most recently to Milton Keynes Dons in January 2013.
- Swansea have won five successive home games in all competitions for the first time since September 2010; they last won six in a row at the Liberty Stadium in December 2007.
- Sheffield Wednesday have won just two of their last 17 away games in all competitions, scoring just twice in their last six.
- In fact, Joel Pelupessy's goal against Millwall in their last away game was their first non-penalty goal on the road since 26th December.
- Tammy Abraham has been directly involved in six goals in his last five starts at the Liberty Stadium in all competitions (four goals, two assists) - though four of those involvements came against Notts County in the last round (two goals, two assists).