St Johnstone v Rangers

The away side has triumphed in the past three meetings of St Johnstone and Rangers

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

St Johnstone expect to have Matty Willock back from illness for Tuesday's meeting with Rangers at McDiarmid Park.

George Williams could start after shrugging off a knock to sit on the bench against Ross County on Saturday.

Rangers have the same squad that beat Hearts on Saturday to pick from including Bruno Alves, who was on the bench at the weekend.

Captain and fellow defender Lee Wallace is stepping up his comeback and could come into contention.

Graham Dorrans, Ryan Jack, Ross McCrorie and Jordan Rossiter remain out.

For Saints, full-back Richard Foster is out for the rest of the season after tearing a hamstring, Stefan Scougall has undergone ankle surgery and Brian Easton is recovering from hernia surgery while Keith Watson, David McMillan and Callum Hendry also remain out.

MATCH STATS

St. Johnstone ended a run of 12 matches without a Scottish Premiership victory against Rangers when the sides last met in December, beating Rangers 3-1 at Ibrox.

However, Rangers are unbeaten in their past seven top-flight visits to St Johnstone, keeping four clean sheets during that run.

Saints ended a seven-game winless run with victory against Ross County on Saturday and have not won successive league games since the opening three of the season.

Rangers have won 13 of their past 17 league games on the road, winning each of their past three.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "[Rangers] are in a different place at the minute. They have signed different players but the encouragement should be how well we have played in the last couple of games.

"That game [St Johnstone won 3-1] was away back in December, but certainly there is nobody in this league that we are ever frightened of.

"It was important that we built on the performance at Celtic [by beating Ross County 2-0 on Saturday], important that we stopped the poor run we have had at home and who we were playing, opening up a nine-point gap [over County] with two games in hand.

"It was also important that we stayed in touch with Motherwell, with two games in hand and five points behind.

"I am pleased that the players went out and controlled the game and we have to try and build on that and go on a run."

Rangers manager Graeme Murty: "I've just shown the boys the goals we conceded last time [Rangers played St Johnstone] so we know where they produce a threat from.

"The players have been fully briefed on what kind of threat and we have to be ready to see that out.

"Bruno's a top performer playing for the European champions and wants to be involved in as many games as possible [for Rangers] to make sure at the end of the season he is fit and ready to go [for Portugal at the World Cup].

"The surprising thing for me is the performance level of David Bates. Is he the finished article? No, not yet. But he is doing things I like and things that are getting better. He needs to see from me a degree of trust and respect for what he has done."