Heart of Midlothian v Kilmarnock

Kris Boyd (right) scored as Kilmarnock beat Hearts 2-1 in November

Harry Cochrane is back fit for Hearts before Tuesday's home match against Kilmarnock after making an early comeback from injury on Saturday.

Steven Naismith also made his return from a hamstring problem as a substitute and could start against his former club.

Killie hope top scorer Kris Boyd can shake off a tight hamstring.

Gordon Greer is back training after a calf injury but is unlikely to make the trip to Edinburgh.

Clarke also has a few and knocks to contend with in his squad following Saturday's 2-2 draw with Hibernian but is hopeful they will declare themselves fit for action.

For the hosts, Arnaud Djoum, Jamie Brandon, Rory Currie and Malaury Martin all remain long-term absentees while Danny Amankwaa is working on his fitness.

MATCH STATS

Hearts have kept four clean sheets in their past six Scottish Premiership matches against Kilmarnock, as many as in the previous 19.

Killie's 2-1 victory at Murrayfield in November ended a run of four away matches against Hearts without a win.

Hearts are unbeaten in their past nine Scottish top-flight home games.

Kilmarnock have lost just one of their past 11 league games, winning three of the last four.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "The good thing [about Saturday's defeat by Rangers] for me was that Harry Cochrane came back into the team and did really well, I was pleased with him.

"Very positive about Steven Naismith. He played the last 20 minutes or so and he's feeling good. It's good to have him back as well.

"There's a lot of things we could've done much, much better. Going to Ibrox and playing here against Kilmarnock are two different things.

"Stevie [Clarke] has done a fantastic job. They've been solid and hard to beat and from that has grown a bit of confidence. He's a good manager isn't he so I didn't expect anything else.

"They've got character and once you get on a roll, I think it's much easier to have the players believing in what you're trying to do. They're at that point just now.

"We're back here. I'm looking forward to coming back to Tynecastle. Our record's good here."

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke: "When you're brought into a club and told this is your brief - 'Guide us away from relegation' - then you have to follow that brief through until it's no longer an issue.

"When it's no longer an issue, then you can re-adjust your targets for the season.

"So at the moment the targets are still to get as far away from the bottom as possible.

"We're up against a very strong Hearts side. They don't give much away and since they've gone back to Tynecastle they've had a very good home record.

"It will be a tough game. They are a physical side but have a sprinkling of some very good players and they will cause us problems. Hopefully we can cause them problems.

"We go there with no fear and with confidence and we'll work as hard as we can to get another three points on the board."