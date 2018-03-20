Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd0Queen of Sth0

Dundee United v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 21Mehmet
  • 29Ralston
  • 4Durnan
  • 14Edjenguele
  • 3Scobbie
  • 2Murdoch
  • 12Stanton
  • 7McMullan
  • 8McDonald
  • 11King
  • 9Mikkelsen

Substitutes

  • 10Fraser
  • 15Slater
  • 16Flood
  • 17Robson
  • 24Gillespie
  • 25Lewis
  • 28Smith

Queen of Sth

  • 20Leighfield
  • 2Rooney
  • 5Brownlie
  • 6Cameron
  • 3Marshall
  • 16Todd
  • 14Jacobs
  • 8Rankin
  • 12Thomson
  • 10Thomas
  • 25Dykes

Substitutes

  • 4Fordyce
  • 9Lyle
  • 15Todorov
  • 17Murray
  • 18Fergusson
  • 21Carmichael
  • 34Lyle
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Live Text

Foul by Josh Todd (Queen of the South).

Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. John Rankin (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren28203552292363
2Livingston28149544281651
3Dundee Utd2613673530545
4Morton291110838281043
5Dunfermline291010940301040
6Queen of Sth29109104140139
7Falkirk28810103140-934
8Inverness CT2687113132-131
9Dumbarton2769121933-1427
10Brechin2805231960-415
