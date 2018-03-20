Foul by Euan Spark (Brechin City).
Brechin City v Dunfermline Athletic
Line-ups
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 15Spark
- 29Smith
- 4Fusco
- 3Dyer
- 7Tapping
- 6Dale
- 18Orsi
- 11Watt
- 8Graham
- 22Mackin
Substitutes
- 2McLean
- 14Lynas
- 16Morrison
- 19O'Neil
- 20Crighton
- 21Sinclair
- 26Costello
Dunfermline
- 25Robinson
- 2Williamson
- 5Morris
- 6Ashcroft
- 3Martin
- 7Higginbotham
- 31Beadling
- 26Vincent
- 28Craigen
- 9McManus
- 10Clark
Substitutes
- 4Mvoto
- 8Wedderburn
- 12Armstrong
- 14Talbot
- 16Ryan
- 17Aird
- 20Gill
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Live Text
Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Dylan Mackin (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Lewis Martin.
Foul by Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic).
Finn Graham (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.