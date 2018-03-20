Scottish Championship
Brechin0Dunfermline0

Brechin City v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 15Spark
  • 29Smith
  • 4Fusco
  • 3Dyer
  • 7Tapping
  • 6Dale
  • 18Orsi
  • 11Watt
  • 8Graham
  • 22Mackin

Substitutes

  • 2McLean
  • 14Lynas
  • 16Morrison
  • 19O'Neil
  • 20Crighton
  • 21Sinclair
  • 26Costello

Dunfermline

  • 25Robinson
  • 2Williamson
  • 5Morris
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 3Martin
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 31Beadling
  • 26Vincent
  • 28Craigen
  • 9McManus
  • 10Clark

Substitutes

  • 4Mvoto
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 12Armstrong
  • 14Talbot
  • 16Ryan
  • 17Aird
  • 20Gill
Referee:
Barry Cook

Live Text

Foul by Euan Spark (Brechin City).

Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Dylan Mackin (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Lewis Martin.

Foul by Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic).

Finn Graham (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren28203552292363
2Livingston28149544281651
3Dundee Utd2613673530545
4Morton291110838281043
5Dunfermline291010940301040
6Queen of Sth29109104140139
7Falkirk28810103140-934
8Inverness CT2687113132-131
9Dumbarton2769121933-1427
10Brechin2805231960-415
View full Scottish Championship table

