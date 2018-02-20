BBC Sport - Sergio Aguero: Man City striker in altercation with fan after Wigan FA Cup defeat
Aguero in altercation with fan on pitch
- From the section FA Cup
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is involved in an altercation with a supporter after Wigan's shock FA Cup fifth-round victory over the Premier League leaders on Tuesday.
