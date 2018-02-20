Tony Mowbray: Blackburn Rovers boss says fans' boos spurred team to beat Bury

Tony Mowbray's Blackburn Rovers have lost just once in their past 23 League One games

Blackburn Rovers were spurred on to beat Bury after being booed by their own fans at the end of the first half, says boss Tony Mowbray.

The 2-0 win that put Rovers top of League One followed second-half goals by Danny Graham and Adam Armstrong.

"I think it's disappointing but you don't want to criticise the fans," Mowbray told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"They come to see us win and be entertaining and generally at home so far this year we have."

The 54-year-old continued: "As the players went down the tunnel at half-time, the fans were booing and I told them that's the expectations of the football club.

"If anything it proved a motivation for the team to go and get the job done."

Mowbray's side face Walsall on Saturday before taking on AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday, 27 February ahead of playing promotion rivals Wigan on Sunday, 4 March.

He added: "At this moment it's not in our hands. Wigan have got three games in hand on us and they're a very good side.

"What would be nice for us, building up to playing Wigan, is to go into that game knowing we could really make a dent in their push this year."

'We're not kidding anyone'

Ryan Lowe has overseen three defeats during two spells in charge of Bury this season

Bury are 10 points adrift of safety with 13 games left to play and caretaker boss Ryan Lowe is not looking too far ahead despite recent good form which saw them go into the game on the back of a five-game unbeaten run.

"We've got 13 vital games to play and if we can put more runs in like we have done previously, then hopefully we'll be okay," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"We're not kidding anyone. Wherever we go, we're going to win games of football. Ultimately goals win you games and against Blackburn the goals were against us.

"We have lost our unbeaten record so we will start Saturday and put the work in with a game plan to win three points."