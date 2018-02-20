St Mirren: Massimo Donati signs on short-term deal

Midfielder Massimo Donati's last match for Hamilton was against Motherwell on 30 December.

Former Hamilton and Celtic midfielder Masismo Donati has signed a short-term contract with St Mirren.

The 36-year-old joins until the end of the season as a free agent after leaving Hamilton in January.

"I'm still fit. I had to train myself for a few days, then I got this opportunity," Donati said.

"I'm at a good club that are very organised. The stadium is good, the fans are as well and I'm happy to be here."

St Mirren are currently 11 points clear of second-place Livingston, who have one game in hand, and the paisley side hope Donati's experience will help during the title run-in.

"We've been impressed with what we've seen, he's obviously played at a good level and he's got good experience," said assistant manager James Fowler.

"He spoke to the manager and was keen to come in and try and help the team between now and the end of the season.

"Obviously the boys have been doing great and it's a bit of additional cover. He can play centre-back, as we lost Gregor Buchanan in January and we never really replaced him, and he's played defensive central midfield as well."