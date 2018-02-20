BBC Sport - 'I wanted to take moment in' - Will Grigg explains reaction after Wigan winner
Northern Ireland's Will Grigg explains his non-celebration after hitting Wigan's winner in the shock FA Cup win over Manchester City by saying he "wanted to take the moment in".
However, Grigg admitted that the goal which dumped the runaway Premier League leaders out of the cup was "the highlight of my career".Cup at the Fifth Round.
Video is UK only.