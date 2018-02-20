Glenavon: Manager Gary Hamilton and midfielder Mark Sykes extend Glenavon deals

Sykes and Hamilton celebrate Glenavon's win over mid-Ulster rivals Portadown in the 2017 Irish Cup quarter-finals

Glenavon have announced that manager Gary Hamilton and midfielder Mark Sykes have signed new contracts.

Hamilton, in charge since December 2011, has signed a three-year extension which will keep him at Mourneview Park until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Northern Ireland Under-21 midfielder Sykes has agreed a one-year deal which will run until the end of 2018-19.

Sykes is a product of Glenavon's youth academy and has attracted interest from clubs in England and Scotland.

Hamilton joined his hometown club as player-manager in 2011 and guided them to the Irish Cup in 2014 and 2016.

The Mourneview Park outfit are having an impressive campaign, sitting third in the Irish Premiership.

Former Blackburn Rovers, Portadown and Glentoran striker Hamilton was on loan at Glenavon from Glentoran in 2010-11 before taking charge in the dugout when Marty Quinn resigned in December of that season.

Sykes has scored seven league goals for the Lurgan Blues this season.