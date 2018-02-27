Tottenham Hotspur v Rochdale

Steve Davies' injury-time equaliser earned League One Rochdale a Wembley against Tottenham.

Tottenham defenders Toby Alderweireld (hamstring) and Jan Vertonghen (ankle) are set to miss Wednesday's FA Cup fifth-round replay with Rochdale.

Mauricio Pochettino says he will rotate players again, despite Rochdale scoring a late equaliser to force the replay on 18 February.

Rochdale striker Calvin Andrew is still ruled out with the Achilles injury that kept him out of the 2-2 draw.

Scott Wiseman, Alex Dobre, Billy Knott and Sam Hart are all cup-tied.

The winners are away to Swansea, who beat Sheffield Wednesday in Tuesday's replay, in the quarter-final.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino: "Always you want all the players fit and available to be selected but that is why we are an amazing squad.

"We have a lot of players that wait for their opportunity and of course we are going to be more happy when all are fit, but if something happens like in the last week with Jan or with Toby, who for nearly four months now has been out, of course, you need the squad. We are ready to compete.

"We are going to rotate some players to give the possibility to play. They are in a good level and then we are going to play again on Saturday - a short period to recover for a Premier League game - and then the Champions League."

Rochdale manager Keith Hill: "I'm looking forward to the game, not the trip. It's not a day out.

"We are trying to do what would be an impossible task - play at Tottenham's home ground and win an FA Cup fixture, a replay. It is a very difficult task for Premier League sides, never mind ourselves.

"Is it a dream to play at Wembley? It is a dream to win at Wembley. You'd rather be playing at Wembley in a cup final.

"It just happens that it's Tottenham's home ground this season. Too much is made of the special occasion - we are playing Tottenham in a replay.

