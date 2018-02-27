Tottenham Hotspur v Rochdale
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Tottenham defenders Toby Alderweireld (hamstring) and Jan Vertonghen (ankle) are set to miss Wednesday's FA Cup fifth-round replay with Rochdale.
Mauricio Pochettino says he will rotate players again, despite Rochdale scoring a late equaliser to force the replay on 18 February.
Rochdale striker Calvin Andrew is still ruled out with the Achilles injury that kept him out of the 2-2 draw.
Scott Wiseman, Alex Dobre, Billy Knott and Sam Hart are all cup-tied.
The winners are away to Swansea, who beat Sheffield Wednesday in Tuesday's replay, in the quarter-final.
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino: "Always you want all the players fit and available to be selected but that is why we are an amazing squad.
"We have a lot of players that wait for their opportunity and of course we are going to be more happy when all are fit, but if something happens like in the last week with Jan or with Toby, who for nearly four months now has been out, of course, you need the squad. We are ready to compete.
"We are going to rotate some players to give the possibility to play. They are in a good level and then we are going to play again on Saturday - a short period to recover for a Premier League game - and then the Champions League."
Rochdale manager Keith Hill: "I'm looking forward to the game, not the trip. It's not a day out.
"We are trying to do what would be an impossible task - play at Tottenham's home ground and win an FA Cup fixture, a replay. It is a very difficult task for Premier League sides, never mind ourselves.
"Is it a dream to play at Wembley? It is a dream to win at Wembley. You'd rather be playing at Wembley in a cup final.
"It just happens that it's Tottenham's home ground this season. Too much is made of the special occasion - we are playing Tottenham in a replay.
MATCH FACTS
- Rochdale have only taken a top-flight side to replay once in the FA Cup, drawing twice against Norwich in the 1976 third round before losing 2-1 in the second replay.
- Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 13 games in all competitions at Wembley since losing to West Ham in the fourth round of the League Cup.
- Rochdale will be visiting Wembley for the first time since May 2008 when they lost 3-2 to Stockport in the League Two play-off final during Keith Hill's first spell with the club.
- Mauricio Pochettino has never lost in 19 games to a side from a lower division than the Premier League as a manager in English football.
- Dele Alli could be the first player in Spurs' history to score in the top-flight, League Cup, FA Cup and European Cup/Champions League in the same season.
- Ian Henderson has scored six goals in the FA Cup this season; only Will Grigg has bagged more with seven.
- Harry Kane has scored eight goals in his last six FA Cup games for Tottenham Hotspur.
- Spurs have won each of their last eight FA Cup replays, last being eliminated in 2007 to eventual winners Chelsea in the quarter-finals.