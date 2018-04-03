Celtic v Dundee

Dundee have lost three times to Celtic in all competitions this season

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon is set to return for Celtic as they host Dundee in Wednesday's Premiership clash.

The Scotland stopper has been out since January with a knee injury but is back in training, with on-loan Scott Bain ineligible to face his parent club.

Jozo Simunovic is back from suspension while Kieran Tierney, Nir Bitton and Jonny Hayes remain out.

Dundee skipper Darren O'Dea hopes to shrug off a knock after being withdrawn in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Hearts.

The defender came off early in the second-half but was able to return to training.

Striker Faissal El Bakhtaoui missed the match with a knock but he too has returned to training, while Marcus Haber and Matthew Henvey (both knee) remain long-term absentees.

