Celtic v Dundee
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Goalkeeper Craig Gordon is set to return for Celtic as they host Dundee in Wednesday's Premiership clash.
The Scotland stopper has been out since January with a knee injury but is back in training, with on-loan Scott Bain ineligible to face his parent club.
Jozo Simunovic is back from suspension while Kieran Tierney, Nir Bitton and Jonny Hayes remain out.
Dundee skipper Darren O'Dea hopes to shrug off a knock after being withdrawn in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Hearts.
The defender came off early in the second-half but was able to return to training.
Striker Faissal El Bakhtaoui missed the match with a knock but he too has returned to training, while Marcus Haber and Matthew Henvey (both knee) remain long-term absentees.
MATCH STATS
- Celtic are unbeaten in their past 28 league matches against Dundee and have won each of the past five contests between the two sides in the Scottish Premiership.
- Dundee's last victory against Celtic came at Celtic Park back in the Scottish Premier League in 2001 and they have lost 13 of 14 trips to Celtic Park in the top flight since.
- Celtic have kept eight clean sheets in their past 10 meetings with Dundee at Celtic Park.
- Dundee have won three of their past five away league games - as many as in their previous 16 on the road.