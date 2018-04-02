Hibernian v Hamilton Academical

Hibs are yet to beat Hamilton in two attempts this season

Hibernian's Cammy Bell is a doubt for Tuesday's visit of Hamilton Academical after picking up a calf strain.

Fellow goalkeeper Ofir Marciano returns from suspension, with third choice Ross Laidaw still sidelined.

Defender David Gray and midfielder Brandon Barker are close to a return, but midfielder John McGinn serves the second game of his two-match ban.

Accies midfielders Ali Crawford and David Templeton could return from injury.

Crawford has not played yet in 2018 after a groin problem delayed his comeback from a knee injury, while Templeton missed Saturday's defeat by Kilmarnock with a knock.

Defender Alex Gogic and goalkeeper Darren Jamieson remain on the sidelines.

Hibs sit fourth in the Premiership, four points behind Rangers and Aberdeen, while Accies are ninth, five ahead of Partick Thistle in the relegation play-off spot.

Hibernian are unbeaten in their past seven outings - and their pervious seven at home - and have won four in a row at home.

The Edinburgh side have not won five games in a row since February 2001.

Hamilton Academical have gone three games without a victory, all away from home, and have not won on their travels in five games.

Accies are unbeaten in their past three meetings with Hibs, winning on their past two visits to Easter Road, including 3-1 in August.

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon: "I've said to the boys that it's their time and it's their career. I've had my time but this is theirs now and they need to maximise the opportunities.

"However, they have put themselves in a very healthy position.

"We haven't beaten Accies this year. They keep finding really important results when they need it, so they are a dangerous opponent.

"They're battle hardened. When Martin Canning needs to get a result, more often than not they seem to get it, so we have to be on our guard."

Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning: "We knew we would have to catch up, but that's three games in six days so it is difficult.

"Thankfully we have a good squad, good depth in the squad and the majority of the squad are fit. So whatever team we put out on the pitch, I will be expecting them to compete.

"We have made a few changes for both games and tried to keep players fresh and you have to make sure at this stage that everyone in your squad is ready to play, because everyone is important.

"We had a similar period where we tried to pick a team for three games and then we got six injuries, so that was it completely out of the window.

"We said at that point we will never do that again - we will just take it every game as it comes.

"One thing we need to do is keep it tighter against Hibs. If we do that, we have proven this season we can go and win there."