Motherwell v Aberdeen

Away sides have won this season's league meetings of Motherwell and Aberdeen

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website

Motherwell striker Nadir Ciftci and defender Charles Dunne face late fitness tests before the Scottish Premiership visit of Aberdeen.

Ciftci missed Saturday's draw with Rangers with an ankle injury while Dunne picked up a knock.

Midfielder Andy Rose remains sidelined along with striker Craig Tanner and defenders Peter Hartley and Ellis Plummer.

Aberdeen winger Niall McGinn remains a doubt, as does Chidiebere Nwakali.

At least a point would take the Dons above Rangers, who have played a game more but have a better goal difference, into second place.

Motherwell need a victory to move to within three points of Hearts and retain their slim hopes of grabbing the last spot in the top six before the Premiership splits into two later this month.

The two sides will meet again on 14 April in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

MATCH STATS

Motherwell have gone three games without a victory - their past two outings being home draws with Celtic and Rangers.

Aberdeen are on a run of five games without defeat, winning their past two after three draws.

But the Dons are without a win in their past three games away from Pittodrie and failed to score in four of their previous five.

The Dons have won on their past two league visits to Fir Park, including a 1-0 success in September but lost there in the League Cup in September.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "Derek McInnes has obviously got a big incentive to get second place. They have had a fantastic season.

"We have two games before the split and we have to win both of them. We will both set out to do that.

"I think our boys have belief anyway, especially here - we can beat anybody.

"If we do take that win, I suppose it will be a bonus to take into the semi-final, but we will judge this game on its merits.

"There is still an outside chance of top six for us, so we have to make sure we are not left going, 'if only'."

"We have to just make sure we win this game and we will take the semi-final on its own merits."

Aberdeen assistant manager Tony Docherty: "I think we're gathering a bit of momentum at the moment - our last five we're unbeaten.

"After the performance on Saturday, we go into the game with a lot of confidence against a good Motherwell side.

"They had good performances against Rangers and Celtic, getting a draw on both occasions.

"We know it will be a tough task, but having just trained with the boys, there's a buoyant mood in the camp and we're very much looking forward to the match.

"Motherwell have an identity as a team. They are a very tough opponent, as you saw in the last two games.

"They're a really competitive team and they have the motivation - they still have a chance of the top six. Tough game, but we will be ready for it."