Roberto Firmino: Liverpool forward will not face FA action over Mason Holgate clash

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino will not face disciplinary action from the Football Association after his clash with Everton's Mason Holgate in the FA Cup tie at Anfield in January.

Holgate had alleged Firmino used a "discriminatory term".

Following an investigation, the FA concluded the evidence was "not sufficient" to charge the Brazilian.

Firmino admitted he insulted Holgate in Portuguese, but denied using discriminatory language.

"We are completely satisfied that the allegation was made in absolute good faith by Holgate and that there is no suggestion of this being an intentionally false or malicious allegation," The FA said.

"We appreciate that this has been a difficult process for both parties, and would like to express our thanks to Mason Holgate and Roberto Firmino as well as both clubs for their assistance, professionalism and full cooperation during this investigation."

The FA said the investigation saw them take statements from 12 players and officials from both teams, referee Robert Madley and the fourth official.

None of those directly heard the words alleged to have been said by Firmino.

More to follow.