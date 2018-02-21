Dumbarton 0-1 Greenock Morton

Morton defender Thomas O'Ware
Thomas O'Ware scored the only goal of the game as Morton took all three points

Greenock Morton moved four points clear in the final play-off spot in the Scottish Championship as Dumbarton's winless league run reached eight games.

After a goalless first half, Morton defender Thomas O'Ware broke the deadlock when he headed home a Michael Tisder corner.

Substitute Kevin Nisbet came close to levelling for the hosts but his effort hit the side netting.

Ninth-placed Dumbarton have not won a game in the league since 2 December.

Their goalless run in the Championship now extends to 515 minutes, despite booking a place in their first Challenge Cup final, against Inverness Caledonian Thistle on 24 March.

