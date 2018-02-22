Thursday's Scottish Gossip: Hampden, Celtic, Zenit, Rangers, Calf injury

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

The SFA has asked Queen's Park to sell them Hampden in a deal that could be worth just £2m. Football bosses have moved to ­safeguard the national stadium's future, amid fears that if a deal isn't reached, matches will be played at Murrayfield. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has urged his players to remain calm as they vie with Zenit St Petersburg for a place in the last 16 of the Europa League at stake. "In all of the qualification games we've played since I've been at Celtic it's been important home or away to retain the emotion of the game," says Rodgers. "It would be a huge achievement for us to go through." (Scottish Sun)

Rangers defender Ross McCrorie looks set to miss next month's Old Firm derby at Ibrox because of a foot injury. The 19-year-old hasn't featured since the club's January trip to Florida. (Scottish Sun)

Queen of the South face a goalkeeping crisis after teenager Sam Henderson was hit - by a runaway cow. Queens assistant boss Dougie Anderson says: "Sam missed training after being struck. It could've been worse as the cow ran at him for a second time, but he managed to get out of the way." (Scottish Sun, print edition)

The SFA's 20-year lease for Hampden expires in 2020

Brendan Rodgers insists all the pressure is on Zenit St Petersburg as Celtic hold a 1-0 lead as they prepare for the second leg of their last-32 Europa League tie. (The Herald)

Rangers legend Bobby Russell hopes Celtic progress to the last 16 of the Europa League - because he believes it will boost his former club's Scottish Premiership title challenge. "The longer Celtic stay in Europe, the better it is for Rangers," says Russell. (The Herald)

Kilmarnock will seek talks with the SPFL if they are forced to play Rangers at Ibrox for a third time this season. It comes amid concerns the league faces a potential Premiership post-split fixture headache if the top six remains as it is - with Steve Clarke's side currently sixth. (Daily Record)

Former Zenit St Petersburg star Alexsei Igonin has praised Celtic's "brilliant movement" in the first leg of their Europa League tie. "I admit I did not expect the defeat of Zenit in Glasgow," says Igonin. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers winger Daniel Candeias believes the Ibrox side can pip Old Firm rivals Celtic to the Premiership title this season. "It won't be easy to win the title but it's not impossible," says the Portuguese. (Daily Express, print edition)