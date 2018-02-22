League of Ireland: Derry target opening win at Sligo

Former Derry City defender Patrick McClean has just completed a move from Waterford United to Sligo Rovers

Derry City continue the hunt for their first points of the new League of Ireland season with a visit to Sligo Rovers on Friday.

The Candystripes lost to Waterford in their opening match of the new Premier Division campaign.

The game has been switched to the Showgrounds because of the extra time required to complete the redevelopment of the Brandywell Stadium.

It means Derry's first home match will be against Dundalk on 2 March.

Kenny Shiels' side finished fourth last season but lost to newly-promoted Waterford in their season opener, despite taking an early lead at the Regional Sports Centre.

The match against Sligo will see former Derry City defender Patrick McClean going up against the Candystripes for the second consecutive week.

McClean, the brother of Irish international and West Brom winger James, was an unused substitute for Waterford last week before joining Sligo for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old made 14 appearances for Derry before his switch to Waterford, who he helped to win the First Division title last season.

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division - Friday 23 February Bray Wanderers v St Patrick's Athletic Cork City v Waterford Sligo Rovers v Derry City Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk