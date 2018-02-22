Ronnie McFall to replace Gary Haveron at Glentoran until end of season

McFall spent nearly 30 years in charge of Portadown

Ronnie McFall has agreed to come out of retirement to take charge of Glentoran for the rest of the season.

McFall, who led the Glens to the league title in 1981, returns to the top job at the Oval after a 34-year absence.

His appointment follows the dismissal of Gary Haveron, whose 17-month tenure came to an end after a 2-1 by Ards.

Glentoran are in sixth place in the Irish Premiership table but are just two points ahead of Ballymena United, who have played three games less.

McFall, 72, played for Glentoran from 1975 to 1979 before taking over as manager and leading the side to an unbeaten season in 1980-81 as they were crowned league champions.

He was appointed manager of Portadown in 1986 where he spent nearly 30 years in charge, winning four Irish League titles and three Irish Cups with the Ports.

"Our former manager Ronnie McFall has accepted the invitation to return to the position. Ronnie has vast experience in the local game and has enjoyed great success throughout his career," read a statement released by Glentoran on Thursday.

"Ronnie will guide us until the end of the season at which time a decision on the future direction of the club will be announced. He will select his own backroom team and will be in charge for Saturday's home match with Cliftonville.

"Ronnie previously enjoyed nine highly successful years at Glentoran as both player and manager. We know our support base will give Ronnie its full backing on his return to the Oval."

Glentoran will host Cliftonville in McFall's first game in charge in the Irish Premiership on Saturday.