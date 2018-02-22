EFL: Transfer window to close on Thursday, 9 August

Lewis Grabban joined Aston Villa on loan from Bournemouth on the final day of the January transfer window

EFL clubs have voted through proposals to shut the summer transfer window for permanent transfers on Thursday, 9 August at 17:00 BST.

That brings the 72 EFL clubs in line with the Premier League, who voted in favour of closing the window before their season starts last September.

The 2018-19 EFL season is scheduled to start on Saturday, 4 August.

Clubs outside the top flight will still be able to sign players on loan until 31 August.

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said: "After discussing the options throughout the course of the last few months, I'm pleased that the matter has been determined by clubs ahead of the start of next season.

"This new approach will give clubs and managers the stability they crave earlier in the season whilst also providing the flexibility to add to their squads after the traditional deadline until the end of month if required."

New full strength rules

Additionally the EFL clubs have agreed to new regulations regarding team selection at the end of the season.

The EFL wrote to Huddersfield Town last May to ask for "their observations" after boss David Wagner made 10 changes for a game at struggling Birmingham City in the closing weeks of the season after the Terriers had confirmed their Championship play-off berth.

Blackburn counterpart Tony Mowbray criticised Wagner's decision at the time, saying "everybody should be trying to win every game."

Blues beat Town 2-0 and went on to stay in the Championship, with Rovers going down.

The new regulations, which are in effect from this season onwards, state: "For any league match played on or after the fourth Thursday in March any team sheet for a league game should include at least 10 outfield players who featured on the team sheet for the league match before."

