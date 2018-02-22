Match ends, Atalanta 1, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Europa League: Dortmund's Michy Batshuayi hears 'monkey noises in stands'
Michy Batshuayi says he heard "monkey noises in the stands" as Borussia Dortmund knocked Atalanta out of the Europa League in Bergamo.
The on-loan Chelsea forward tweeted: "2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands ... really ?!
"Hope you have fun watching the rest of the Europa League on TV while we are through."
Dortmund won 4-3 on aggregate after Marcel Schmelzer cancelled out Rafael Toloi's opener for the Italians.
Last month, Atalanta received a suspended one-game stand closure after Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly was subjected to racist chants during a Serie A game.
