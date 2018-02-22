Serie A leaders Napoli knocked out of the Europa League at Leipzig

From the section

Napoli last won a European trophy in 1988-89

Serie A leaders Napoli were knocked out of the Europa League on away goals despite a 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig in Germany.

Trailing 3-1 from the first leg, Napoli started positively and Polish winger Piotr Zielinski raised hopes of a revival with a first half goal.

The Italians, hoping to claim a first Scudetto for 28 years, have now won seven of their last eight fixtures.

Lorenzo Insigne set-up a grandstand finish but it was not enough.

Lazio who were surprisingly beaten by Steaua Bucharest in Romania last week, overturned their one goal deficit in a dominant first period.

Italy forward Ciro Immobile scored either side of a goal from Angolan defender Bastos.

Felipe Anderson added to their tally after the break and Immobile completed his hat-trick before Harlem Ghonere scored a consolation in a 5-2 aggregate defeat.

Lokomotiv Moscow progressed into the last 16 of the Europa League at the expense of Nice.

Former Manchester City and Liverpool forward Mario Balotelli twice hit the crossbar for the French before Lokomotiv captain Igor Denisov scored the only goal of the game to ensure a 4-2 aggregate victory.

A high-scoring 3-3 draw between Sporting Lisbon and Kazakh side Astana ensured the Portuguese club completed a 6-4 aggregate win.