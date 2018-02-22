Europa League - Round of 32 - 2nd Leg
RB Leipzig0Napoli2
RB Leipzig win on away goals

Serie A leaders Napoli knocked out of the Europa League at Leipzig

Piotr Zielinski scores Napoli's opening goal against RB Leipzig
Napoli last won a European trophy in 1988-89

Serie A leaders Napoli were knocked out of the Europa League on away goals despite a 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig in Germany.

Trailing 3-1 from the first leg, Napoli started positively and Polish winger Piotr Zielinski raised hopes of a revival with a first half goal.

The Italians, hoping to claim a first Scudetto for 28 years, have now won seven of their last eight fixtures.

Lorenzo Insigne set-up a grandstand finish but it was not enough.

Lazio who were surprisingly beaten by Steaua Bucharest in Romania last week, overturned their one goal deficit in a dominant first period.

Italy forward Ciro Immobile scored either side of a goal from Angolan defender Bastos.

Felipe Anderson added to their tally after the break and Immobile completed his hat-trick before Harlem Ghonere scored a consolation in a 5-2 aggregate defeat.

Lokomotiv Moscow progressed into the last 16 of the Europa League at the expense of Nice.

Former Manchester City and Liverpool forward Mario Balotelli twice hit the crossbar for the French before Lokomotiv captain Igor Denisov scored the only goal of the game to ensure a 4-2 aggregate victory.

A high-scoring 3-3 draw between Sporting Lisbon and Kazakh side Astana ensured the Portuguese club completed a 6-4 aggregate win.

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

  • 32Gulácsi
  • 27Laimer
  • 6Konaté
  • 5Upamecano
  • 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
  • 7SabitzerBooked at 75mins
  • 31Demme
  • 44KamplBooked at 70mins
  • 17Tué Na BangnaSubstituted forForsbergat 74'minutes
  • 9PoulsenBooked at 30minsSubstituted forIlsankerat 90+1'minutes
  • 11WernerSubstituted forAugustinat 85'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 10Forsberg
  • 13Ilsanker
  • 16Klostermann
  • 20Schmitz
  • 24Kaiser
  • 28Mvogo
  • 29Augustin

Napoli

  • 25Reina
  • 11Maggio
  • 33Albiol
  • 62TonelliBooked at 23mins
  • 6Silva DuarteSubstituted forHysajat 68'minutes
  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 42DiawaraSubstituted forFrello Filhoat 82'minutes
  • 17HamsikSubstituted forCallejónat 65'minutes
  • 20ZielinskiBooked at 66mins
  • 14Mertens
  • 24Insigne

Substitutes

  • 7Callejón
  • 8Frello Filho
  • 22Sepe
  • 23Hysaj
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 30Rog
  • 37Ounas
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamRB LeipzigAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home5
Away14
Shots on Target
Home0
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, RB Leipzig 0, Napoli 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 0, Napoli 2.

Attempt saved. Lorenzo Tonelli (Napoli) with an attempt from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jorginho with a through ball.

Attempt missed. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dries Mertens with a through ball.

Booking

Jean-Kévin Augustin (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card.

Offside, RB Leipzig. Péter Gulácsi tries a through ball, but Jean-Kévin Augustin is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Stefan Ilsanker replaces Yussuf Poulsen.

Foul by Lorenzo Tonelli (Napoli).

Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Allan (Napoli).

Diego Demme (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).

Jorginho (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig).

Offside, RB Leipzig. Diego Demme tries a through ball, but Jean-Kévin Augustin is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! RB Leipzig 0, Napoli 2. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Jean-Kévin Augustin replaces Timo Werner.

Offside, Napoli. Jorginho tries a through ball, but Lorenzo Insigne is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Raúl Albiol (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Dayotchanculle Upamecano.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Jorginho replaces Amadou Diawara.

Foul by Lorenzo Tonelli (Napoli).

Diego Demme (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Dayotchanculle Upamecano.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Emil Forsberg replaces Bruma.

Hand ball by Allan (Napoli).

Booking

Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card.

Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Diego Demme (RB Leipzig) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Elseid Hysaj replaces Mário Rui.

Raúl Albiol (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Timo Werner (RB Leipzig).

Booking

Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Napoli).

Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. José Callejón replaces Marek Hamsik.

