Match ends, RB Leipzig 0, Napoli 2.
Serie A leaders Napoli knocked out of the Europa League at Leipzig
Serie A leaders Napoli were knocked out of the Europa League on away goals despite a 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig in Germany.
Trailing 3-1 from the first leg, Napoli started positively and Polish winger Piotr Zielinski raised hopes of a revival with a first half goal.
The Italians, hoping to claim a first Scudetto for 28 years, have now won seven of their last eight fixtures.
Lorenzo Insigne set-up a grandstand finish but it was not enough.
Lazio who were surprisingly beaten by Steaua Bucharest in Romania last week, overturned their one goal deficit in a dominant first period.
Italy forward Ciro Immobile scored either side of a goal from Angolan defender Bastos.
Felipe Anderson added to their tally after the break and Immobile completed his hat-trick before Harlem Ghonere scored a consolation in a 5-2 aggregate defeat.
Lokomotiv Moscow progressed into the last 16 of the Europa League at the expense of Nice.
Former Manchester City and Liverpool forward Mario Balotelli twice hit the crossbar for the French before Lokomotiv captain Igor Denisov scored the only goal of the game to ensure a 4-2 aggregate victory.
A high-scoring 3-3 draw between Sporting Lisbon and Kazakh side Astana ensured the Portuguese club completed a 6-4 aggregate win.
Line-ups
RB Leipzig
- 32Gulácsi
- 27Laimer
- 6Konaté
- 5Upamecano
- 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
- 7SabitzerBooked at 75mins
- 31Demme
- 44KamplBooked at 70mins
- 17Tué Na BangnaSubstituted forForsbergat 74'minutes
- 9PoulsenBooked at 30minsSubstituted forIlsankerat 90+1'minutes
- 11WernerSubstituted forAugustinat 85'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 10Forsberg
- 13Ilsanker
- 16Klostermann
- 20Schmitz
- 24Kaiser
- 28Mvogo
- 29Augustin
Napoli
- 25Reina
- 11Maggio
- 33Albiol
- 62TonelliBooked at 23mins
- 6Silva DuarteSubstituted forHysajat 68'minutes
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 42DiawaraSubstituted forFrello Filhoat 82'minutes
- 17HamsikSubstituted forCallejónat 65'minutes
- 20ZielinskiBooked at 66mins
- 14Mertens
- 24Insigne
Substitutes
- 7Callejón
- 8Frello Filho
- 22Sepe
- 23Hysaj
- 26Koulibaly
- 30Rog
- 37Ounas
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 0, Napoli 2.
Attempt saved. Lorenzo Tonelli (Napoli) with an attempt from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jorginho with a through ball.
Attempt missed. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dries Mertens with a through ball.
Booking
Jean-Kévin Augustin (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, RB Leipzig. Péter Gulácsi tries a through ball, but Jean-Kévin Augustin is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Stefan Ilsanker replaces Yussuf Poulsen.
Foul by Lorenzo Tonelli (Napoli).
Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Allan (Napoli).
Diego Demme (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).
Jorginho (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig).
Offside, RB Leipzig. Diego Demme tries a through ball, but Jean-Kévin Augustin is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! RB Leipzig 0, Napoli 2. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Jean-Kévin Augustin replaces Timo Werner.
Offside, Napoli. Jorginho tries a through ball, but Lorenzo Insigne is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Raúl Albiol (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Dayotchanculle Upamecano.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Jorginho replaces Amadou Diawara.
Foul by Lorenzo Tonelli (Napoli).
Diego Demme (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Dayotchanculle Upamecano.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Emil Forsberg replaces Bruma.
Hand ball by Allan (Napoli).
Booking
Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card.
Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Diego Demme (RB Leipzig) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Elseid Hysaj replaces Mário Rui.
Raúl Albiol (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Timo Werner (RB Leipzig).
Booking
Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Napoli).
Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. José Callejón replaces Marek Hamsik.