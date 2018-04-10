Foul by Anthony Ralston (Dundee United).
Dundee United v St Mirren
-
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 21Mehmet
- 29Ralston
- 91Mohsni
- 4Durnan
- 2Murdoch
- 16Flood
- 12Stanton
- 7McMullan
- 24Gillespie
- 11King
- 9Mikkelsen
Substitutes
- 3Scobbie
- 17Robson
- 20Briels
- 21Lewis
- 28Smith
- 32Mason
- 43Glass
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 25Smith
- 6MacKenzie
- 24Davis
- 44Eckersley
- 4McGinn
- 7Magennis
- 18Flynn
- 11Smith
- 10Morgan
- 27Mullen
Substitutes
- 2Demetriou
- 9Sutton
- 15Baird
- 16McShane
- 20Reilly
- 21Stewart
- 29Hippolyte
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
Live Text
Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Mark Durnan.
Foul by Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United).
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Durnan (Dundee United).
Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 1, St. Mirren 0. Billy King (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul McMullan.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.