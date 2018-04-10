Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd1St Mirren0

Dundee United v St Mirren

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 21Mehmet
  • 29Ralston
  • 91Mohsni
  • 4Durnan
  • 2Murdoch
  • 16Flood
  • 12Stanton
  • 7McMullan
  • 24Gillespie
  • 11King
  • 9Mikkelsen

Substitutes

  • 3Scobbie
  • 17Robson
  • 20Briels
  • 21Lewis
  • 28Smith
  • 32Mason
  • 43Glass

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 25Smith
  • 6MacKenzie
  • 24Davis
  • 44Eckersley
  • 4McGinn
  • 7Magennis
  • 18Flynn
  • 11Smith
  • 10Morgan
  • 27Mullen

Substitutes

  • 2Demetriou
  • 9Sutton
  • 15Baird
  • 16McShane
  • 20Reilly
  • 21Stewart
  • 29Hippolyte
Referee:
Andrew Dallas

Live Text

Foul by Anthony Ralston (Dundee United).

Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Mark Durnan.

Foul by Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United).

Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Durnan (Dundee United).

Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee United 1, St. Mirren 0. Billy King (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul McMullan.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren32224660322870
2Livingston321610653341958
3Dunfermline331410950331752
4Dundee Utd32157104439552
5Morton331212943321148
6Queen of Sth331110125052-243
7Inverness CT31119114034642
8Falkirk32912113744-739
9Dumbarton32710152245-2331
10Brechin3204281973-544
