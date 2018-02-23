Swindon's Lawrence Vigouroux & Oldham's Courtney Duffus sign Waterford loan deals

Lawrence Vigouroux (left) and Courtney Duffus (right) have played more than 100 Football League games between them

Swindon Town goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux and Oldham Athletic forward Courtney Duffus have joined League of Ireland side Waterford on loan.

Vigouroux, 24, started at Tottenham then joined Liverpool before turning a season-long loan with the Robins from Anfield permanent in July 2016.

Ex-Republic of Ireland Under-21 striker Duffus, 22, began his career at Everton and is yet to score a league goal.

He joined Oldham last summer but made just one start in the EFL Cup.

Waterford are beginning their first campaign in the Republic's top flight since 2007, after winning promotion last season, and began the season with a 2-1 win over Derry City last week.