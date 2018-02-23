FA Cup: Leicester v Chelsea quarter-final live on BBC One

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup Shuffle: Sanchez gets carried away, Willian mind-games & Keown kills the vibe

The FA Cup quarter-final between Leicester and Chelsea will be broadcast live on BBC One on Sunday, 18 March.

Antonio Conte's side - seven-time winners - play at their Premier League rival's King Power Stadium in a 16:30 GMT kick-off.

The fifth-round replay between Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday, 27 February is being shown on BBC One.

This game kicks off at 20:05, with the winners set to meet either Tottenham or Rochdale in the last eight.

Fifth-round replays

Tuesday, 27 February

Swansea v Sheffield Wednesday (20:05) - BBC One

Wednesday, 28 February

Tottenham v Rochdale (19:45) - BT Sport

Quarter-finals

Saturday, 17 March

Wigan v Southampton (15:00)

Manchester United v Brighton (19:45) - BT Sport

Sunday, 18 March

Leicester v Chelsea (16:30) - BBC One

TBC

Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea v Rochdale or Tottenham