Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid4Alavés0

Real Madrid 4-0 Alaves

Karim Benzema
The win over Alaves is the first time Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo all scored in one game since April 2016

Cristiano Ronaldo netted twice to continue his fine goalscoring streak as Real Madrid thrashed Alaves for a fifth win in a row in all competitions.

He had the chance to score a hat-trick when Real won a late penalty, but instead let Karim Benzema step up to score a morale-boosting fourth La Liga goal of the season.

Benzema set up the first two goals, backheeling to Ronaldo and then playing in Gareth Bale after the break.

Lucas Vazquez set up Ronaldo's second.

The Portugal forward has now scored eight goals in his past four Real appearances, and 299 in the Spanish top flight.

Bale was impressive in only his second start in five games, hitting the crossbar and winning the late penalty. His goal came 28 seconds after the restart, Real's quickest second-half goal since 2004.

Third-placed Real move to within 11 points of Barcelona for now, with the leaders playing Girona at 19:45 GMT.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Varane
  • 6Nacho
  • 15Hernández
  • 17Vázquez
  • 14CasemiroSubstituted forLlorenteat 80'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 23KovacicSubstituted forCeballos Fernándezat 73'minutes
  • 11Bale
  • 9Benzema
  • 7Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 13Casilla
  • 18Llorente
  • 19Hakimi
  • 21Mayoral
  • 22Isco
  • 24Ceballos Fernández
  • 27Tejero

Alavés

  • 1Pacheco
  • 4Ruano
  • 5Laguardia
  • 12Ely
  • 3Duarte
  • 21PérezBooked at 5mins
  • 19García SánchezSubstituted forMedránat 63'minutes
  • 16Torres
  • 17PedrazaSubstituted forGómezat 62'minutes
  • 10GuidettiSubstituted forFranco Alvizat 74'minutes
  • 7SobrinoBooked at 20mins

Substitutes

  • 6Maripán
  • 11Gómez
  • 13Sivera
  • 14Franco Alviz
  • 18Pina
  • 23Medrán
  • 32Aguirregabiria
Referee:
Javier Estrada Fernández
Attendance:
75,181

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamAlavés
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home25
Away11
Shots on Target
Home10
Away5
Corners
Home9
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Real Madrid 4, Alavés 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Madrid 4, Alavés 0.

Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).

Burgui (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Theo Hernández (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gareth Bale.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Attempt saved. Hernán Pérez (Alavés) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Burgui.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 4, Alavés 0. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Real Madrid. Gareth Bale draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Víctor Laguardia (Alavés) after a foul in the penalty area.

Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Álvaro Medrán (Alavés).

Offside, Alavés. Alexis Ruano tries a through ball, but Hernán Pérez is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Ibai Gómez (Alavés) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hernán Pérez.

Booking

Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid).

Rubén Sobrino (Alavés) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Marcos Llorente replaces Casemiro.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Rubén Sobrino.

Attempt missed. Hernán Pérez (Alavés) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rubén Duarte.

Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).

Rubén Duarte (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Fernando Pacheco.

Attempt saved. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Substitution

Substitution, Alavés. Burgui replaces John Guidetti.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Mateo Kovacic.

Attempt missed. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Guidetti (Alavés).

Attempt missed. Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Casemiro.

Attempt missed. John Guidetti (Alavés) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid).

Ibai Gómez (Alavés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gareth Bale (Real Madrid).

Álvaro Medrán (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Theo Hernández (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.

Attempt missed. Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

Offside, Alavés. Ibai Gómez tries a through ball, but Rubén Duarte is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Alavés. Álvaro Medrán replaces Manu García.

Saturday 24th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona24195062115162
2Atl Madrid2416713692755
3Real Madrid25156462273551
4Valencia24144647281946
5Sevilla2412393135-439
6Villarreal2411583529638
7Celta Vigo25105104337635
8Eibar25105103238-635
9Girona249783430434
10Getafe248972921833
11Real Betis24103114150-933
12Leganés2586112128-730
13Real Sociedad2485114645129
14Ath Bilbao2461082427-328
15Espanyol2561092232-1028
16Alavés2591152237-1528
17Levante24311102138-1720
18Las Palmas2554161852-3419
19Dep La Coruña2546152453-2918
20Malaga2434171538-2313
View full Spanish La Liga table

