Bayern Munich 0-0 Hertha Berlin

Bayern Munich missed out on the chance for a club-record 15th victory in a row as they were held by Hertha Berlin.
They had equalled their record, a run stretching back to November, with a 5-0 Champions League win over Besiktas on Tuesday.
Despite their failure to score in a home Bundesliga game for the first time since May 2015, they moved 20 points clear at the top, with Borussia Dortmund not playing Augsburg until Monday.
Hertha keeper Rune Jarstein denied Robert Lewandowski several times and kept out Arjen Robben's injury-time free-kick.
Third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt lost 1-0 at Stuttgart, with Erik Thommy scoring the winner.
Borussia Monchengladbach won 1-0 at Hannover, while Hoffenheim drew 1-1 with Freiburg.
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 13Rafinha
- 4Süle
- 5Hummels
- 27Alaba
- 25MüllerSubstituted forWagnerat 71'minutes
- 8Javi Martínez
- 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forVidalat 75'minutes
- 10Robben
- 9Lewandowski
- 7RibérySubstituted forComanat 68'minutes
- 2Wagner
- 14Bernat
- 19Rudy
- 22Starke
- 23Vidal
- 24Tolisso
- 29Coman
- 22Jarstein
- 2Pekarík
- 5Stark
- 25Torunarigha
- 21Plattenhardt
- 6Darida
- 28Lustenberger
- 11Leckie
- 20Lazaro
- 8KalouSubstituted forDudaat 80'minutes
- 27SelkeSubstituted forEssweinat 71'minutes
- 1Kraft
- 3Skjelbred
- 7Esswein
- 10Duda
- 17Mittelstädt
- 23Weiser
- 32Dárdai
- Possession
- Home76%
- Away24%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 0, Hertha Berlin 0.
Foul by Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München).
Fabian Lustenberger (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München).
Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Rune Jarstein.
Attempt saved. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin).
Attempt saved. Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Alaba.
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Valentino Lazaro (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vladimir Darida.
Offside, Hertha Berlin. Valentino Lazaro tries a through ball, but Alexander Esswein is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Ondrej Duda replaces Salomon Kalou.
Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexander Esswein (Hertha Berlin).
Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).
Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Arturo Vidal replaces Thiago Alcántara.
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Peter Pekarík (Hertha Berlin).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Fabian Lustenberger (Hertha Berlin) because of an injury.
Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).
Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Alexander Esswein replaces Davie Selke.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sandro Wagner replaces Thomas Müller.
Offside, Hertha Berlin. Peter Pekarík tries a through ball, but Davie Selke is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Alaba with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman replaces Franck Ribéry.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Fabian Lustenberger (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rafinha with a cross.
Attempt missed. Peter Pekarík (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mathew Leckie.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Niklas Stark.
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.
Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).
Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.