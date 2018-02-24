Bayern Munich 0-0 Hertha Berlin

Robert Lewandowski was unable to add to his 29 goals this season

Bayern Munich missed out on the chance for a club-record 15th victory in a row as they were held by Hertha Berlin.

They had equalled their record, a run stretching back to November, with a 5-0 Champions League win over Besiktas on Tuesday.

Despite their failure to score in a home Bundesliga game for the first time since May 2015, they moved 20 points clear at the top, with Borussia Dortmund not playing Augsburg until Monday.

Hertha keeper Rune Jarstein denied Robert Lewandowski several times and kept out Arjen Robben's injury-time free-kick.

Third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt lost 1-0 at Stuttgart, with Erik Thommy scoring the winner.

Borussia Monchengladbach won 1-0 at Hannover, while Hoffenheim drew 1-1 with Freiburg.