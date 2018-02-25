Spanish La Liga
Sevilla0Atl Madrid4

Sevilla v Atlético Madrid

Line-ups

Sevilla

  • 1Rico
  • 16Jesús NavasSubstituted forLayúnat 18'minutes
  • 25Mercado
  • 5Lenglet
  • 18EscuderoBooked at 68mins
  • 10Banega
  • 15N'Zonzi
  • 17Sarabia
  • 22VázquezBooked at 70mins
  • 11CorreaBooked at 32minsSubstituted forBen Yedderat 60'minutes
  • 20Muriel

Substitutes

  • 3Layún
  • 6Martins Carriço
  • 7Mesa
  • 9Ben Yedder
  • 13Soria
  • 14Pizarro
  • 24Nolito

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 16Vrsaljko
  • 24GiménezBooked at 47mins
  • 2Godín
  • 3Filipe Luis
  • 8Ñíguez
  • 5ParteySubstituted forCorreaat 64'minutes
  • 14Gabi
  • 6Koke
  • 7Griezmann
  • 18Diego CostaBooked at 28mins

Substitutes

  • 1Moyá
  • 9Torres
  • 11Correa
  • 20Juanfran
  • 21Gameiro
  • 23Machín Pérez
  • 46Montoro
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera
Attendance:
37,884

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home5
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away19

Live Text

Booking

Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Franco Vázquez (Sevilla).

Filipe Luis (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Sergio Rico.

Attempt saved. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by José Giménez.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Miguel Layún.

Booking

Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Sergio Escudero (Sevilla).

Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Koke with a headed pass.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Sime Vrsaljko.

Goal!

Goal! Sevilla 0, Atlético de Madrid 4. Koke (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces Thomas Partey.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by José Giménez.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Sime Vrsaljko.

Attempt blocked. Miguel Layún (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Wissam Ben Yedder replaces Joaquín Correa.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Gabi.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) because of an injury.

Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid).

Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid).

Miguel Layún (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).

Goal!

Goal! Sevilla 0, Atlético de Madrid 3. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty conceded by Sergio Rico (Sevilla) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Atlético de Madrid. Diego Costa draws a foul in the penalty area.

Booking

José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Hand ball by José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid).

Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).

Second Half

Second Half begins Sevilla 0, Atlético de Madrid 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Sevilla 0, Atlético de Madrid 2.

Joaquín Correa (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid).

Attempt blocked. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Filipe Luis.

Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).

Sunday 25th February 2018

