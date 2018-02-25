Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sevilla v Atlético Madrid
Line-ups
Sevilla
- 1Rico
- 16Jesús NavasSubstituted forLayúnat 18'minutes
- 25Mercado
- 5Lenglet
- 18EscuderoBooked at 68mins
- 10Banega
- 15N'Zonzi
- 17Sarabia
- 22VázquezBooked at 70mins
- 11CorreaBooked at 32minsSubstituted forBen Yedderat 60'minutes
- 20Muriel
Substitutes
- 3Layún
- 6Martins Carriço
- 7Mesa
- 9Ben Yedder
- 13Soria
- 14Pizarro
- 24Nolito
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 16Vrsaljko
- 24GiménezBooked at 47mins
- 2Godín
- 3Filipe Luis
- 8Ñíguez
- 5ParteySubstituted forCorreaat 64'minutes
- 14Gabi
- 6Koke
- 7Griezmann
- 18Diego CostaBooked at 28mins
Substitutes
- 1Moyá
- 9Torres
- 11Correa
- 20Juanfran
- 21Gameiro
- 23Machín Pérez
- 46Montoro
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
- Attendance:
- 37,884
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away19
Live Text
Booking
Foul by Franco Vázquez (Sevilla).
Filipe Luis (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Sergio Rico.
Attempt saved. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by José Giménez.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Miguel Layún.
Booking
Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sergio Escudero (Sevilla).
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Koke with a headed pass.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Sime Vrsaljko.
Goal!
Goal! Sevilla 0, Atlético de Madrid 4. Koke (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces Thomas Partey.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by José Giménez.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Sime Vrsaljko.
Attempt blocked. Miguel Layún (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Wissam Ben Yedder replaces Joaquín Correa.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Gabi.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) because of an injury.
Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid).
Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid).
Miguel Layún (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).
Goal!
Goal! Sevilla 0, Atlético de Madrid 3. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Sergio Rico (Sevilla) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Atlético de Madrid. Diego Costa draws a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hand ball by José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid).
Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).
Second Half
Second Half begins Sevilla 0, Atlético de Madrid 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sevilla 0, Atlético de Madrid 2.
Joaquín Correa (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt blocked. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Filipe Luis.
Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).