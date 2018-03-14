Juventus 2-0 Atalanta

From the section

Gonzalo Higuain opened the scoring for Juventus with his 22nd goal of the season

Juventus moved four points clear of rivals Napoli at the top of Serie A with a routine win over Atalanta.

Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain opened the scoring as Juventus took full advantage of their game in hand.

It was a lead they rarely looked like relinquishing, especially after Gianluca Mancini was sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession.

France international Blaise Matuidi's late strike wrapped up the Bianconeri's 12th consecutive league victory.

Higuain has now scored eight times in 10 appearances against Atalanta, who remain eighth.

He was aided significantly by the contribution of Douglas Costa. The Brazilian winger carved through the visitors' defence allowing Higuain to fire beyond Etrit Berisha.

Atalanta's hopes of restoring parity disappeared when Mancini was booked for fouls on Higuain and Giorgio Chiellini.

It allowed the Serie A leaders to add a further goal and keep a ninth consecutive clean sheet in the league.