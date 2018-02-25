Attempt blocked. Florian Thauvin (Marseille) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Paris Saint Germain v Marseille
-
Line-ups
PSG
- 16Areola
- 32Dani Alves
- 5Marquinhos
- 2Thiago SilvaBooked at 33mins
- 20Kurzawa
- 18Lo Celso
- 19Diarra
- 25Rabiot
- 29Mbappé
- 9CavaniBooked at 45mins
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 1Trapp
- 3Kimpembe
- 8Motta
- 11Di María
- 12Meunier
- 23Draxler
- 27Pastore
Marseille
- 16Pelé
- 2Sakai
- 23Rami
- 6RolandoBooked at 32mins
- 18Amavi
- 29Zambo Anguissa
- 19Luiz Gustavo
- 26Thauvin
- 10Payet
- 5OcamposBooked at 20minsSubstituted forSansonat 38'minutes
- 28Germain
Substitutes
- 4Kamara
- 8Sanson
- 13Abdennour
- 14N'Jie
- 17Sarr
- 27Lopez
- 40Escales
- Referee:
- Benoit Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away7
Live Text
Second Half
Second Half begins Paris Saint Germain 2, Marseille 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Marseille 0.
Booking
Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain).
Rolando (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Dimitri Payet (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Florian Thauvin.
Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).
Florian Thauvin (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Marseille) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Adil Rami with a headed pass.
Foul by Lass Diarra (Paris Saint Germain).
Morgan Sanson (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain).
Dimitri Payet (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jordan Amavi (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
Attempt missed. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Marseille) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain).
Dimitri Payet (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain).
André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Morgan Sanson replaces Lucas Ocampos.
Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Offside, Marseille. Dimitri Payet tries a through ball, but Rolando is caught offside.
Booking
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).
Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Rolando (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Rolando (Marseille).
Foul by Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain).
Luiz Gustavo (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).
Dimitri Payet (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Florian Thauvin (Marseille).
Foul by Luiz Gustavo (Marseille).
Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).
Florian Thauvin (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain).