Championship
Sheff Utd19:45Burton
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Burton Albion

Leon Clarke
Sheffield United striker Leon Clarke has failed to score in his last eight appearances
Sheffield United hope striker Leon Clarke will be fit after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury.

The Blades are now five points off the play-off places, having won only one of their last four games.

Former Blades boss Nigel Clough's Burton are without Lucas Akins (hamstring) following Saturday's goalless draw at home to Bristol City.

Hope Akpan and Liam Boyce (ankle) are nursing knocks, while Jacob Davenport has been struggling with illness.

Former Blade John Brayford and fellow defender Ben Turner have had extended spells on the sidelines because of calf complaints, but they will probably not be risked before the international break.

Blades top scorer Billy Sharp went eight games without a goal after scoring a brace in the Blades' 3-1 win at Burton in November, but he has bounced back with five in his last seven games.

Match facts

  • Sheffield United have never beaten Burton in a home match in any competition in three attempts.
  • The Brewers' only previous league trip to Bramall Lane was in March 2016 in League One - they won 1-0.
  • English players have been responsible for 33 of Sheffield United's last 40 league goals, while 19 of the 25 league goals score by Burton players this season have been from Englishman.
  • The Brewers have drawn more Championship matches goalless than any other side this season (seven).
  • Indeed, Burton have scored in just 18 Championship matches this season, a joint-low along with Birmingham.
  • The Blades have failed to score in their last two league games; they last went three without a goal in September 2013 in League One.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves36237663323176
2Cardiff36227755302573
3Aston Villa36209760332769
4Fulham371911764392568
5Derby371614755342162
6Middlesbrough371871253351861
7Bristol City371513953421158
8Preston37141584637957
9Sheff Utd36175144943656
10Millwall371413104437755
11Brentford3614111152421053
12Ipswich36157144744352
13Leeds37148154951-250
14Norwich361212123741-448
15Nottm Forest37136184354-1145
16QPR361110154052-1243
17Sheff Wed37814153951-1238
18Hull36812165056-636
19Reading36812164251-936
20Bolton37812173256-2436
21Barnsley36711183653-1732
22Birmingham3786232557-3230
23Burton3679202662-3630
24Sunderland37513193866-2828
View full Championship table

