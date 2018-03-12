Sheffield United v Burton Albion
Sheffield United hope striker Leon Clarke will be fit after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury.
The Blades are now five points off the play-off places, having won only one of their last four games.
Former Blades boss Nigel Clough's Burton are without Lucas Akins (hamstring) following Saturday's goalless draw at home to Bristol City.
Hope Akpan and Liam Boyce (ankle) are nursing knocks, while Jacob Davenport has been struggling with illness.
Former Blade John Brayford and fellow defender Ben Turner have had extended spells on the sidelines because of calf complaints, but they will probably not be risked before the international break.
Blades top scorer Billy Sharp went eight games without a goal after scoring a brace in the Blades' 3-1 win at Burton in November, but he has bounced back with five in his last seven games.
Match facts
- Sheffield United have never beaten Burton in a home match in any competition in three attempts.
- The Brewers' only previous league trip to Bramall Lane was in March 2016 in League One - they won 1-0.
- English players have been responsible for 33 of Sheffield United's last 40 league goals, while 19 of the 25 league goals score by Burton players this season have been from Englishman.
- The Brewers have drawn more Championship matches goalless than any other side this season (seven).
- Indeed, Burton have scored in just 18 Championship matches this season, a joint-low along with Birmingham.
- The Blades have failed to score in their last two league games; they last went three without a goal in September 2013 in League One.