Match ends, Ipswich Town 0, Hull City 3.
Ipswich Town 0-3 Hull City
Hull City moved nine points clear of the Championship relegation zone with a convincing victory at Ipswich Town.
The visitors, who had won once in their past 11 away league games, went ahead from Markus Henriksen's 25-yard shot.
Harry Wilson's volley made it 2-0 at half-time and Jarrod Bowen squeezed the ball inside Bartosz Bialkowski's near post a minute after the restart.
It was another night of misery for the home fans who last saw an Ipswich goal in a 1-0 win over Leeds on 13 January.
The run of five matches without a league goal at Portman Road is the longest barren spell in their history.
The Tractor Boys had the game's first real opportunity when Jordan Spence's looping header hit the post but, from then on, Hull took control.
Henriksen scored his third goal of the season before Bowen rattled the right-hand post, but the midfielder got on the scoresheet just after the break when he beat Callum Connolly to fire past Bialkowski.
In between, Wilson - on loan at Hull from Liverpool - converted Ola Aina's right-wing cross for his second goal in as many games.
Freddie Sears hit the side-netting for Ipswich, whose winless run against Hull now stretches to 11 matches since a 1-0 victory in May 2008.
Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy:
"It was a tough old evening and it's a matter of sticking together and not fragmenting because if we do it will really go pear-shaped.
"I don't think the atmosphere represented the way we've been playing to be honest. It was a bad night tonight but we played a really good team with some good players
"The atmosphere was horrible. As I said to them at the end, to their eternal credit they kept going; not one of them stopped, their heads did not go down and I thanked them for that. As long as the lads are with me I can stand anything."
Hull manager Nigel Adkins:
"It was an excellent away performance from the players to back up a good win at the weekend against Norwich.
"That's back-to-back victories and to come away from home and get a clean sheet and three good goals.
"Our performance has been consistently good and I'm really pleased with the players to win a game of football away from home."
Line-ups
Ipswich
- 33Bialkowski
- 12Spence
- 27Carter-Vickers
- 4Chambers
- 3Knudsen
- 25GleesonSubstituted forConnollyat 45'minutes
- 19Hyam
- 22NydamSubstituted forWaghornat 45'minutes
- 18Ward
- 20Sears
- 11CelinaBooked at 44minsSubstituted forMorrisat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Webster
- 9Waghorn
- 16Connolly
- 24Crowe
- 26Drinan
- 30Kenlock
- 35Morris
Hull
- 1McGregor
- 34Aina
- 21Dawson
- 5Hector
- 24Clark
- 16LarssonSubstituted forMeylerat 73'minutes
- 22Henriksen
- 20Bowen
- 4IrvineSubstituted forGrosickiat 80'minutes
- 49Wilson
- 25CampbellSubstituted forKeaneat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Grosicki
- 8Meyler
- 9Dicko
- 12Marshall
- 19Keane
- 29Tomori
- 50MacDonald
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 13,031
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ipswich Town 0, Hull City 3.
Attempt missed. Callum Connolly (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Will Keane (Hull City).
Attempt missed. Martyn Waghorn (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Callum Connolly.
Offside, Ipswich Town. Jordan Spence tries a through ball, but Grant Ward is caught offside.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Max Clark.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Michael Hector.
Foul by Jordan Spence (Ipswich Town).
Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Ben Morris replaces Bersant Celina.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Kamil Grosicki replaces Jackson Irvine.
Attempt saved. Will Keane (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Wilson.
Martyn Waghorn (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Dawson (Hull City).
Callum Connolly (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Markus Henriksen (Hull City).
Attempt missed. Freddie Sears (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jonas Knudsen with a cross.
Grant Ward (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Markus Henriksen (Hull City).
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. David Meyler replaces Sebastian Larsson.
Jordan Spence (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harry Wilson (Hull City).
Attempt blocked. Markus Henriksen (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jackson Irvine.
Cameron Carter-Vickers (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Markus Henriksen (Hull City).
Jordan Spence (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Will Keane (Hull City).
Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Will Keane (Hull City).
Foul by Martyn Waghorn (Ipswich Town).
Michael Dawson (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Will Keane replaces Fraizer Campbell.
Attempt blocked. Callum Connolly (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Spence.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Max Clark.
Foul by Luke Hyam (Ipswich Town).
Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jonas Knudsen (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Martyn Waghorn.
Attempt saved. Freddie Sears (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martyn Waghorn.