Ipswich Town 0-3 Hull City

Harry Wilson scores Hull City's second goal at Ipswich Town - his third goal in five matches

Hull City moved nine points clear of the Championship relegation zone with a convincing victory at Ipswich Town.

The visitors, who had won once in their past 11 away league games, went ahead from Markus Henriksen's 25-yard shot.

Harry Wilson's volley made it 2-0 at half-time and Jarrod Bowen squeezed the ball inside Bartosz Bialkowski's near post a minute after the restart.

It was another night of misery for the home fans who last saw an Ipswich goal in a 1-0 win over Leeds on 13 January.

The run of five matches without a league goal at Portman Road is the longest barren spell in their history.

The Tractor Boys had the game's first real opportunity when Jordan Spence's looping header hit the post but, from then on, Hull took control.

Henriksen scored his third goal of the season before Bowen rattled the right-hand post, but the midfielder got on the scoresheet just after the break when he beat Callum Connolly to fire past Bialkowski.

In between, Wilson - on loan at Hull from Liverpool - converted Ola Aina's right-wing cross for his second goal in as many games.

Freddie Sears hit the side-netting for Ipswich, whose winless run against Hull now stretches to 11 matches since a 1-0 victory in May 2008.

Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy:

"It was a tough old evening and it's a matter of sticking together and not fragmenting because if we do it will really go pear-shaped.

"I don't think the atmosphere represented the way we've been playing to be honest. It was a bad night tonight but we played a really good team with some good players

"The atmosphere was horrible. As I said to them at the end, to their eternal credit they kept going; not one of them stopped, their heads did not go down and I thanked them for that. As long as the lads are with me I can stand anything."

Hull manager Nigel Adkins:

"It was an excellent away performance from the players to back up a good win at the weekend against Norwich.

"That's back-to-back victories and to come away from home and get a clean sheet and three good goals.

"Our performance has been consistently good and I'm really pleased with the players to win a game of football away from home."