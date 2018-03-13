Match ends, Barnsley 1, Norwich City 1.
Barnsley 1-1 Norwich City
-
- From the section Championship
Josh Murphy's second-half strike earned Norwich a point at struggling Barnsley and extended the hosts' winless home run to 10 games.
Barnsley went ahead when Oli McBurnie steered Andy Yiadom's cross from the right inside the near post.
Kieffer Moore had a shot saved after going through on goal, while Mamadou Thiam also went close for the Tykes.
But Murphy earned his side a point with their first clear chance, firing past Adam Davies from a tight angle.
Barnsley midfielder Stevie Mallan shot inches wide of Angus Gunn's goal from just outside the box, while Murphy lifted the ball over on the turn in stoppage time.
Norwich had failed to register a single shot on target in the first half, as McBurnie's stylish finish put Jose Morais' side on track for a first win at Oakwell since 4 November.
The on-loan Swansea forward has scored six goals in eight appearances since signing on 31 January, with his form earning him a first call-up to Scotland's senior side.
Despite being pegged back by an improved Norwich performance after the break, the Tykes are now three points clear of the relegation zone in 21st place.
The Canaries have failed to win in their past seven games, and their latest disappointment was compounded by the loss of Alex Tettey late in the second-half as the midfielder was taken off the pitch on a stretcher.
Line-ups
Barnsley
- 1Davies
- 17Yiadom
- 18Jackson
- 6LindsayBooked at 14mins
- 3Fryers
- 20Potts
- 4WilliamsSubstituted forMallanat 85'minutes
- 22GardnerBooked at 75mins
- 26ThiamSubstituted forIsgroveat 61'minutes
- 19Moore
- 15McBurnie
Substitutes
- 9Bradshaw
- 10Moncur
- 11Isgrove
- 12Cavare
- 13Townsend
- 14Mallan
- 24Pearson
Norwich
- 1Gunn
- 31Hanley
- 6ZimmermannSubstituted forHernándezat 56'minutes
- 15Klose
- 2Pinto
- 27TetteySubstituted forHoolahanat 81'minutes
- 8VrancicBooked at 77mins
- 3Husband
- 23Maddison
- 12WatkinsSubstituted forSrbenyat 90+2'minutes
- 11Murphy
Substitutes
- 4Reed
- 14Hoolahan
- 20Raggett
- 25Hernández
- 26Lewis
- 32Srbeny
- 33McGovern
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 11,508
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnsley 1, Norwich City 1.
Foul by Timm Klose (Norwich City).
Kieffer Moore (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Mario Vrancic (Norwich City).
Gary Gardner (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ivo Pinto (Norwich City).
Brad Potts (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Andy Yiadom.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Dennis Srbeny replaces Marley Watkins.
Hand ball by Lloyd Isgrove (Barnsley).
Grant Hanley (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieffer Moore (Barnsley).
Attempt missed. Stephen Mallan (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Oliver McBurnie.
Foul by Grant Hanley (Norwich City).
Kieffer Moore (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. James Maddison (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Lloyd Isgrove (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Stephen Mallan with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Grant Hanley.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Stephen Mallan replaces Joe Williams because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wes Hoolahan.
Attempt missed. Joe Williams (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Grant Hanley.
Attempt blocked. Kieffer Moore (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lloyd Isgrove.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Wes Hoolahan replaces Alexander Tettey because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Alexander Tettey (Norwich City) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lloyd Isgrove.
Booking
Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Oliver McBurnie (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mario Vrancic (Norwich City).
Booking
Gary Gardner (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gary Gardner (Barnsley).
Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Gary Gardner (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Onel Hernández (Norwich City).
Goal!
Goal! Barnsley 1, Norwich City 1. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the top left corner. Assisted by James Husband.