Barnsley 1-1 Norwich City

Josh Murphy's goal was his ninth in 38 games this season and his first since 26 December

Josh Murphy's second-half strike earned Norwich a point at struggling Barnsley and extended the hosts' winless home run to 10 games.

Barnsley went ahead when Oli McBurnie steered Andy Yiadom's cross from the right inside the near post.

Kieffer Moore had a shot saved after going through on goal, while Mamadou Thiam also went close for the Tykes.

But Murphy earned his side a point with their first clear chance, firing past Adam Davies from a tight angle.

Barnsley midfielder Stevie Mallan shot inches wide of Angus Gunn's goal from just outside the box, while Murphy lifted the ball over on the turn in stoppage time.

Norwich had failed to register a single shot on target in the first half, as McBurnie's stylish finish put Jose Morais' side on track for a first win at Oakwell since 4 November.

The on-loan Swansea forward has scored six goals in eight appearances since signing on 31 January, with his form earning him a first call-up to Scotland's senior side.

Despite being pegged back by an improved Norwich performance after the break, the Tykes are now three points clear of the relegation zone in 21st place.

The Canaries have failed to win in their past seven games, and their latest disappointment was compounded by the loss of Alex Tettey late in the second-half as the midfielder was taken off the pitch on a stretcher.