Championship
Nottm Forest15:00Birmingham
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Birmingham City

Lee Tomlin celebrates a goal for Nottingham Forest
Lee Tomlin's two goals for Forest at QPR last weekend took his tally to three in two games
Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka is likely to welcome back forward Daryl Murphy into his squad after his recovery from illness.

David Vaughan is the only Forest player sidelined by injury, with Eric Lichaj still suspended and Jack Hobbs back in training and pushing to make a return.

Birmingham have midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld back after his two-game ban for accumulating 10 yellow cards.

Fellow midfielder David Davis is one booking away from a similar ban.

Davis must not be cautioned in any of Blues' next three matches if he is to avoid a suspension.

Return to City Ground brings back memories

Birmingham's visit to one of Steve Cotterill's former clubs comes in a week when the under-fire Blues boss met with Hong Kong-based chairman Zhao Wenqing to discuss the lack of activity in the January transfer window.

Cotterill drew a comparison between his Blues side now and the Forest team he took over in October 2011 and, after a productive January window, managed to keep up.

Steve Cotterill stands on the touchline during his spell as Nottingham Forest manager
Steve Cotterill endured a tough start as Forest boss in 2011-12 but he had turned things round by the end of the season

"When I was in charge of Forest, I took over a team that was down at the bottom," he said. "It was a similar situation to what is going on now here (at Birmingham).

"We played Leeds at home and lost 4-0 in the November then, four or five months later, we went up to Elland Road and won 7-3.

"I brought in five players who were good players. It changed everything in a positive way.

"It took pressure off the players that were already playing - 50% of the team had not had any pain inflicted on them from recent defeats."

SAM's prediction
Home win 53%Draw 26%Away win 21%

Match facts

  • Blues have kept a clean sheet in only one of their last 18 league visits to the City Ground - a goalless draw in October 2001.
  • Aitor Karanka has not been on the losing side against Birmingham in six Championship games.
  • Only Bolton (9) have won fewer away Championship points this season than 22nd-placed Birmingham (10).
  • Forest, in 15th, scored as many goals in their last match against QPR - a 5-2 victory - as they had in their previous 12 Championship matches.
  • Birmingham have not lost five consecutive league matches without scoring since November 2005 when they were in the Premier League.

Saturday 3rd March 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves34227559283173
2Cardiff34207750272367
3Aston Villa34189753322163
4Derby341612653312260
5Fulham341611757372059
6Sheff Utd34174134940955
7Bristol City34141284840854
8Middlesbrough341571246341252
9Preston34121574033751
10Brentford341311105041950
11Leeds34147134743449
12Millwall341212104035548
13Ipswich34146144543248
14Norwich341211113437-347
15Nottm Forest34124184153-1240
16QPR34109153851-1339
17Sheff Wed34813133744-737
18Reading34810163948-934
19Bolton34810162951-2234
20Hull34712154551-633
21Barnsley34711163448-1432
22Birmingham3486202251-2930
23Burton3478192660-3429
24Sunderland34512173761-2427
