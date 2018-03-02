Nottingham Forest v Birmingham City

Lee Tomlin's two goals for Forest at QPR last weekend took his tally to three in two games

Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka is likely to welcome back forward Daryl Murphy into his squad after his recovery from illness.

David Vaughan is the only Forest player sidelined by injury, with Eric Lichaj still suspended and Jack Hobbs back in training and pushing to make a return.

Birmingham have midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld back after his two-game ban for accumulating 10 yellow cards.

Fellow midfielder David Davis is one booking away from a similar ban.

Davis must not be cautioned in any of Blues' next three matches if he is to avoid a suspension.

On social media, Nottingham Forest posted details of their efforts to ensure Saturday's game goes ahead

Return to City Ground brings back memories

Birmingham's visit to one of Steve Cotterill's former clubs comes in a week when the under-fire Blues boss met with Hong Kong-based chairman Zhao Wenqing to discuss the lack of activity in the January transfer window.

Cotterill drew a comparison between his Blues side now and the Forest team he took over in October 2011 and, after a productive January window, managed to keep up.

Steve Cotterill endured a tough start as Forest boss in 2011-12 but he had turned things round by the end of the season

"When I was in charge of Forest, I took over a team that was down at the bottom," he said. "It was a similar situation to what is going on now here (at Birmingham).

"We played Leeds at home and lost 4-0 in the November then, four or five months later, we went up to Elland Road and won 7-3.

"I brought in five players who were good players. It changed everything in a positive way.

"It took pressure off the players that were already playing - 50% of the team had not had any pain inflicted on them from recent defeats."

SAM's prediction Home win 53% Draw 26% Away win 21%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

