Crewe Alexandra 3-1 Forest Green Rovers

Jordan Bowery hit a double as Crewe secured a 3-1 victory over rivals Forest Green.

Bowery edged Crewe ahead with a set-piece header just before the break and added to his tally after the break during a three-goal flurry inside five minutes, which saw Charlie Kirk double the Cheshire side's lead, only for Dale Grubb to reduce the arrears.

Crewe were good value as they ensured debutant keeper Cameron Belford had a busy night. Harry Pickering thrashed a volley from 20 yards on to the far post. But it was Bowery who made his presence count when he flung himself at Pickering's free kick to head the ball home a minute before half-time.

Harry McKirdy should have eased Crewe's passage soon after the restart, but he clipped the ball over the onrushing Belford and the bar after he burst clear on goal.

But the loan striker played his part as Kirk seized the ball and drove low into the bottom corner for the second before Bowery struck again in off the post with a sweet angled drive as Crewe scored twice in two minutes.

Grubb cut the arrears soon after when he made the most of Dale Bennett's cross and fired in at the far post in the 64th minute.

Substitute Alex Bray struck the bar late on, but defeat was Forest Green's third in a row, while victory moved Crewe nine points clear of the drop zone.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.