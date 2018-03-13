League Two
Barnet1Port Vale1

Barnet 1-1 Port Vale

Barnet moved off the bottom of the League Two table on goal difference with a draw against Port Vale.

The home side got off to the perfect start as Ryan Watson hit the crossbar and his rebound fell to Alex Nicholls who tapped home in the fourth minute.

A mistake by goalkeeper George Legg allowed Anton Forrester to head Vale level and they held on for a point.

Earlier, Legg produced a fine save to tip Marcus Harness' turn and volley round his post to maintain the lead.

After the interval, however, he failed to keep hold of a corner and the ball spilled to Forrester who headed in from close range.

The Bees came close to retaking the lead when Curtis Weston saw an effort from long range go just wide.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Barnet

  • 40Legg
  • 20da Silva VilheteBooked at 65mins
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 13TutondaBooked at 83mins
  • 7Watson
  • 15BoverSubstituted forAkpa Akproat 82'minutes
  • 8Weston
  • 19ShomotunSubstituted forNicholsonat 75'minutes
  • 26Sweeney
  • 23Nicholls
  • 9AkindeSubstituted forBriggsat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Brindley
  • 11Coulthirst
  • 12Taylor
  • 21Ross
  • 25Akpa Akpro
  • 41Nicholson
  • 43Briggs

Port Vale

  • 23Boot
  • 4Raglan
  • 8PughBooked at 61mins
  • 24Smith
  • 11Montaño
  • 5DavisSubstituted forGibbonsat 76'minutes
  • 7Myers-HarnessSubstituted forWilsonat 69'minutes
  • 15Forrester
  • 34Hannant
  • 32Tonge
  • 10Worrall

Substitutes

  • 2Howe
  • 12Hornby
  • 14Barnett
  • 21Gibbons
  • 28Wilson
  • 31Whitfield
  • 35Middleton
Referee:
Brendan Malone
Attendance:
1,153

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnetAway TeamPort Vale
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home14
Away13
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Barnet 1, Port Vale 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barnet 1, Port Vale 1.

Foul by Matthew Briggs (Barnet).

David Worrall (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Charlie Raglan (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Ricardo Santos.

Attempt missed. Alex Nicholls (Barnet) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Matthew Briggs (Barnet) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Matthew Briggs (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Charlie Raglan (Port Vale).

Hand ball by Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro (Barnet).

Delay in match David Worrall (Port Vale) because of an injury.

Booking

David Tutonda (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by David Tutonda (Barnet).

David Worrall (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnet. Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro replaces Ruben Bover.

Attempt missed. Donovan Wilson (Port Vale) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Cristian Montaño (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Alex Nicholls (Barnet).

Nathan Smith (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. James Gibbons replaces Joe Davis because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnet. Matthew Briggs replaces John Akinde.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnet. Jordan Nicholson replaces Fumnaya Shomotun.

Attempt blocked. Fumnaya Shomotun (Barnet) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Mauro Vilhete (Barnet) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Donovan Wilson (Port Vale).

Attempt blocked. Luke Hannant (Port Vale) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. John Akinde (Barnet) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Donovan Wilson replaces Marcus Myers-Harness.

Attempt blocked. John Akinde (Barnet) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Mauro Vilhete (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mauro Vilhete (Barnet).

Luke Hannant (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Curtis Weston (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Booking

Danny Pugh (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Anton Forrester (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Danny Pugh.

Attempt blocked. John Akinde (Barnet) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Curtis Weston (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Fumnaya Shomotun.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington36225961392271
2Luton372010778393970
3Notts County371811859382165
4Wycombe36189968521663
5Mansfield361614655371862
6Exeter35186114538760
7Coventry361771241301158
8Lincoln City361512950391157
9Swindon36183155554157
10Carlisle371510125346755
11Newport361313104646052
12Crawley36157144244-252
13Colchester361312114642451
14Cambridge371311133747-1050
15Cheltenham371111155253-144
16Stevenage361110154853-543
17Yeovil36109174657-1139
18Port Vale36910173951-1237
19Crewe36114214359-1637
20Forest Green36107194361-1837
21Grimsby37910183154-2337
22Morecambe35812153546-1136
23Barnet3779213454-2030
24Chesterfield3586213664-2830
View full League Two table

