Match ends, Barnet 1, Port Vale 1.
Barnet 1-1 Port Vale
Barnet moved off the bottom of the League Two table on goal difference with a draw against Port Vale.
The home side got off to the perfect start as Ryan Watson hit the crossbar and his rebound fell to Alex Nicholls who tapped home in the fourth minute.
A mistake by goalkeeper George Legg allowed Anton Forrester to head Vale level and they held on for a point.
Earlier, Legg produced a fine save to tip Marcus Harness' turn and volley round his post to maintain the lead.
After the interval, however, he failed to keep hold of a corner and the ball spilled to Forrester who headed in from close range.
The Bees came close to retaking the lead when Curtis Weston saw an effort from long range go just wide.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Barnet
- 40Legg
- 20da Silva VilheteBooked at 65mins
- 5Almeida Santos
- 13TutondaBooked at 83mins
- 7Watson
- 15BoverSubstituted forAkpa Akproat 82'minutes
- 8Weston
- 19ShomotunSubstituted forNicholsonat 75'minutes
- 26Sweeney
- 23Nicholls
- 9AkindeSubstituted forBriggsat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Brindley
- 11Coulthirst
- 12Taylor
- 21Ross
- 25Akpa Akpro
- 41Nicholson
- 43Briggs
Port Vale
- 23Boot
- 4Raglan
- 8PughBooked at 61mins
- 24Smith
- 11Montaño
- 5DavisSubstituted forGibbonsat 76'minutes
- 7Myers-HarnessSubstituted forWilsonat 69'minutes
- 15Forrester
- 34Hannant
- 32Tonge
- 10Worrall
Substitutes
- 2Howe
- 12Hornby
- 14Barnett
- 21Gibbons
- 28Wilson
- 31Whitfield
- 35Middleton
- Referee:
- Brendan Malone
- Attendance:
- 1,153
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnet 1, Port Vale 1.
Foul by Matthew Briggs (Barnet).
David Worrall (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Charlie Raglan (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Ricardo Santos.
Attempt missed. Alex Nicholls (Barnet) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Matthew Briggs (Barnet) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Matthew Briggs (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charlie Raglan (Port Vale).
Hand ball by Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro (Barnet).
Delay in match David Worrall (Port Vale) because of an injury.
Booking
David Tutonda (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by David Tutonda (Barnet).
David Worrall (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro replaces Ruben Bover.
Attempt missed. Donovan Wilson (Port Vale) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Cristian Montaño (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Alex Nicholls (Barnet).
Nathan Smith (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. James Gibbons replaces Joe Davis because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Matthew Briggs replaces John Akinde.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Jordan Nicholson replaces Fumnaya Shomotun.
Attempt blocked. Fumnaya Shomotun (Barnet) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Mauro Vilhete (Barnet) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Donovan Wilson (Port Vale).
Attempt blocked. Luke Hannant (Port Vale) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. John Akinde (Barnet) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Donovan Wilson replaces Marcus Myers-Harness.
Attempt blocked. John Akinde (Barnet) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Mauro Vilhete (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mauro Vilhete (Barnet).
Luke Hannant (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Curtis Weston (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Danny Pugh (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Anton Forrester (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Danny Pugh.
Attempt blocked. John Akinde (Barnet) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Curtis Weston (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Fumnaya Shomotun.