Barnet 1-1 Port Vale

Barnet moved off the bottom of the League Two table on goal difference with a draw against Port Vale.

The home side got off to the perfect start as Ryan Watson hit the crossbar and his rebound fell to Alex Nicholls who tapped home in the fourth minute.

A mistake by goalkeeper George Legg allowed Anton Forrester to head Vale level and they held on for a point.

Earlier, Legg produced a fine save to tip Marcus Harness' turn and volley round his post to maintain the lead.

After the interval, however, he failed to keep hold of a corner and the ball spilled to Forrester who headed in from close range.

The Bees came close to retaking the lead when Curtis Weston saw an effort from long range go just wide.

