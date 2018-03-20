Morecambe 0-0 Colchester United

Morecambe's Garry Thompson went closest to breaking the deadlock as the home side shared the spoils with Colchester from a 0-0 draw at the Globe Arena.

A game of low quality produced few chances, with the home side creating the better openings of the first half with Alex Kenyon and Gregg Wylde firing shots wide of the target.

Their best effort came on the stroke of half-time when Adam McGurk drilled in a sweetly struck low shot from 25 yards that Sam Walker could only parry.

But the keeper did well to react sharply and save the follow-up from Thompson with his legs.

Colchester started the game well with Brennan Dickenson drilling an early effort wide before they were denied by the crossbar.

A cross was flicked on by a Morecambe defender but hit the woodwork, although Barry Roche looked to have the effort covered.

The visitors were sharper in the second half and went close to stealing the points after 75 minutes when Dickenson's inswinging free-kick was superbly saved by Roche.

Morecambe had a late chance to win the game but Thompson volleyed Vadaine Oliver's knockdown over from close range before Mikael Mandron blazed wide in injury time from the angle when he should have done much better.

