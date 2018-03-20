Match ends, Morecambe 0, Colchester United 0.
Morecambe 0-0 Colchester United
Morecambe's Garry Thompson went closest to breaking the deadlock as the home side shared the spoils with Colchester from a 0-0 draw at the Globe Arena.
A game of low quality produced few chances, with the home side creating the better openings of the first half with Alex Kenyon and Gregg Wylde firing shots wide of the target.
Their best effort came on the stroke of half-time when Adam McGurk drilled in a sweetly struck low shot from 25 yards that Sam Walker could only parry.
But the keeper did well to react sharply and save the follow-up from Thompson with his legs.
Colchester started the game well with Brennan Dickenson drilling an early effort wide before they were denied by the crossbar.
A cross was flicked on by a Morecambe defender but hit the woodwork, although Barry Roche looked to have the effort covered.
The visitors were sharper in the second half and went close to stealing the points after 75 minutes when Dickenson's inswinging free-kick was superbly saved by Roche.
Morecambe had a late chance to win the game but Thompson volleyed Vadaine Oliver's knockdown over from close range before Mikael Mandron blazed wide in injury time from the angle when he should have done much better.
Line-ups
Morecambe
- 1Roche
- 2McGowan
- 6Winnard
- 16Lavelle
- 14Conlan
- 24RoseBooked at 70mins
- 4Kenyon
- 28McGurkBooked at 67minsSubstituted forOliverat 78'minutes
- 7Thompson
- 21WyldeSubstituted forWildigat 88'minutes
- 29LangSubstituted forCampbellat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Old
- 8Fleming
- 9Oliver
- 10Campbell
- 12Nizic
- 15Wildig
- 17Lund
Colchester
- 1Walker
- 2Jackson
- 18Eastman
- 5Prosser
- 22Vincent-Young
- 14ComleySubstituted forStevensonat 79'minutes
- 7Wright
- 10SzmodicsSubstituted forSeniorat 84'minutes
- 4Lapslie
- 11DickensonSubstituted forMurrayat 84'minutes
- 19MandronBooked at 71mins
Substitutes
- 15Shodipo
- 16Murray
- 17Stevenson
- 20Senior
- 21Mandeville
- 25Barnes
- 46Rooney
- Referee:
- Richard Clark
- Attendance:
- 893
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morecambe 0, Colchester United 0.
Attempt missed. Mikael Mandron (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Garry Thompson (Morecambe) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Dean Winnard (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mikael Mandron (Colchester United).
Attempt missed. Adam Campbell (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Aaron Wildig replaces Gregg Wylde.
Attempt missed. Sean Murray (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Alex Kenyon (Morecambe).
Courtney Senior (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Courtney Senior replaces Sammie Szmodics.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Sean Murray replaces Brennan Dickenson.
Attempt missed. Garry Thompson (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Adam Campbell replaces Callum Lang.
Hand ball by Mikael Mandron (Colchester United).
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Ben Stevenson replaces Brandon Comley.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Vadaine Oliver replaces Adam McGurk.
Foul by Luke Conlan (Morecambe).
Drey Wright (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Garry Thompson (Morecambe).
Brennan Dickenson (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Luke Conlan (Morecambe).
Drey Wright (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Gregg Wylde (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a fast break.
Foul by Aaron McGowan (Morecambe).
Mikael Mandron (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Ryan Jackson.
Attempt blocked. Gregg Wylde (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Mikael Mandron (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Luke Conlan (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mikael Mandron (Colchester United).
Booking
Michael Rose (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hand ball by Michael Rose (Morecambe).
Booking
Adam McGurk (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Adam McGurk (Morecambe).
Tom Lapslie (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Callum Lang (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Jackson (Colchester United).
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Aaron McGowan.