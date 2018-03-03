League Two
Cambridge15:00Luton
Venue: The Abbey Stadium

Cambridge United v Luton Town

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd March 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton34208674344068
2Accrington34205958382065
3Wycombe35188967511662
4Notts County351710856362061
5Mansfield341612653351860
6Exeter33184114437758
7Swindon35183145551457
8Coventry341661238281054
9Lincoln City34141194637953
10Carlisle35149125045551
11Crawley35156144143-251
12Colchester351311114541450
13Newport341212104143-248
14Cambridge35139133545-1048
15Stevenage35119154651-542
16Cheltenham351010154852-440
17Yeovil34108164655-938
18Crewe35113214157-1636
19Forest Green34106183956-1736
20Grimsby3599173051-2136
21Morecambe33811143444-1035
22Port Vale3498173749-1235
23Chesterfield3486203561-2630
24Barnet3578203352-1929
View full League Two table

Top Stories